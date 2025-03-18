Princess Isabella to finally receive milestone gift from King Frederik next month

King Frederik and Queen Mary's daughter, Princess Isabella, is just weeks away from celebrating her coming of age birthday.

The Danish princess will celebrate at two public events next month – an event showcasing the talents of young people across fields such as music, sports, food and design at Aarhus City Hall on 11 April and a special performance at The Royal Theatre's Old Stage in Copenhagen on 15 April.

But Isabella will also receive a very significant gift from her father.

While the princess and her younger siblings, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, were given the Order of the Elephant – Denmark's highest-ranked honour – when Frederik ascended the throne on 14 January 2024, traditionally they do not receive the actual insignia until they come of age.

Twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine will not receive the Order of the Elephant insignia until January 2029.

The Order of the Elephant insignia, which dates back to Christian V in 1693, consists of a tower-bearing elephant made of gold covered with white enamel and ornamented with diamonds, the order collar with links shaped as towers and elephants, a light blue sash and a breast star.

© Getty Images Queen Mary wearing the Order on its collar

Traditionally, the Order is worn on the sash, but on occasions such as the New Year's banquet, it is worn on the collar.

Frederik and Mary's eldest child, Crown Prince Christian, who is heir to the Danish throne, received his Order of the Elephant insignia in October 2023, just months before his father became King.

© Getty Images The Order of the Elephant insignia

While Christian is currently in the middle of military training with the Guard Hussar Regiment at Antvorskov Barracks in Slagelse, Isabella is in her final year of secondary education at Øregård Gymnasium and is expected to graduate this summer.

Meanwhile, Prince Vincent is a student at Tranegårdsskolen, while his twin sister, Princess Josephine, moved to Kildegård Privatskole in September 2023. The reason for Josephine's relocation for her education has not been disclosed by the Danish royal palace.

