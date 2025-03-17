Queen Mary reappears after illness forced her to cancel royal duties

Queen Mary was all smiles as she returned to her public duties after falling ill last week.

The Danish Queen had to cancel an appearance at the University of Copenhagen last Friday and she was unable to attend the Heart Association's awards ceremony at the Hotel d'Angleterre in the Danish capital on Wednesday.

The palace did not give any details about Mary's illness, but said in a statement to Danish publication, BT, said: "Her Majesty the Queen, like many others right now, has become ill, and therefore unfortunately cannot participate in the Heart Association's award ceremony."

After a short period of rest, Mary resumed her engagements on Monday, participating in the School Force visit with the Mary Foundation at Pilehaveskolen in Vallensbaek.

She launched the foundation in 2007 to improve the lives of vulnerable women and children.

The School Force is a collaboration between the Mary Foundation, Børns Vilkår and Save the Children, and aims to improve the well-being of students at school.

Mary, who looked smart in a checked trouser suit, was given a rapturous reception as she arrived at the school, with pupils waving the national flag.

© Getty Images Queen Mary received a warm welcome from students

After her outing, Mary said: "It has been a pleasure to experience Pilehaveskolen's work with the School Force. The school's experiences and the student council's proposals once again emphasise to me how central it is to involve children and young people in issues about their everyday lives.

"They are the ones who experience it firsthand if the well-being in the classroom is poor and if bullying occurs. That is why they must be heard.

© Getty The royal heard from students

"At the Mary Foundation, we have only had good experiences involving children and young people in our work."

© Getty Queen Mary with students at Pilehaveskolen

Later this week, the Queen will attend the opening of Realdania's conference "Our Quality of Life" on Thursday.

Before her illness, Mary was last seen publicly during her joint state visit to Finland with King Frederik.

© Getty The Danish royals at the gala dinner in Finland

During the two-day visit, the couple were invited to a glittering gala dinner, where Mary wowed in a black lace gown by one of her go-to designers, Jesper Høvring and two rare jewels from the royal collection - Queen Caroline Amalie's gold diadem with antique cameos and Princess Vilhelmine Marie's bracelet with Vesuvian stones.

