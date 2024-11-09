Princess Eugenie astounds in cold-shoulder dress for emotional evening

Princess Eugenie oozed glamour on Friday evening when she stepped out for a very emotional event.

The 34-year-old royal donned a dazzling 'cold shoulder' style dress in black, adorned with a gorgeous turquoise blue pattern, as she attended The Poppy Ball Dinner ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Sharing a slew of photos from the special evening, Eugenie took to her official Instagram account, writing: "Last night, ahead of Remembrance Day, I was honoured to join The Poppy Ball dinner, at which over £36,000 was raised for the Royal British Legion.

"Since its inception in 2010, it has raised over £1.5 million for the RBL. Fantastic work, and I’m so proud to be a patron [red love heart emoji] @royalbritishlegion #remembranceday #royalbritishlegion."

As for her hair, Eugenie opted to wear her brunette tresses down, with the top section pulled back and face-framing tendrils left to flow forward. Accessorising her look, she added a pair of sunshine earrings and a silver pendant necklace.

Eugenie's gown was much admired by her followers, who took to the comments section to share their appreciation.

"What a gorgeous dress [heart eyes emoji]," one fan penned. A second added: "Love your dress."

Meanwhile, in response to Eugenie's heartfelt post, the organisation replied: "@princesseugenie Thank you so much for coming and supporting our amazing Armed Forces community."

WATCH: The Princess of Wales is to attend both the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph

On Sunday, senior members of the Firm will attend the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph.

The Princess of Wales' attendance at Sunday's service was confirmed on Friday, with an official statement from Buckingham Palace stating she will join her husband, Prince William, and his father, King Charles.

Queen Camilla has recently been taken ill with a chest infection, causing her to pull out of engagements earlier in the week. The Queen's attendance on Sunday will be subject to medical advice, according to the Palace.