Princess Eugenie sparks major fan reaction as she marks new chapter with incredible photos

Princess Eugenie doesn't often share insights into her life in the art world, but that all changed this week when she marked a brand new chapter.

Taking to her Instagram account, Her Royal Highness, 34, posted a slew of gorgeous portraits from inside the Courtauld Gallery in London. The Princess is a director at Hauser & Wirth — an art gallery — and said she plans on sharing "more of that part of my world with you" in a lengthy post.

Alongside a series of Monet portraits currently showcased in the gallery, she wrote: "Introducing the first in my new series showcasing my love of art. As some of you may know, I am a huge lover of art and a director at @hauserwirth — throughout 2025, I hope to share more of that part of my world with you.

"Starting with Monet and London: views of the Thames at the @courtauld Gallery. Monet was fascinated by the light and smog of London as it became an industrial city at the turn of the 20th century.

"He visited the city three times to paint some of his most remarkable Impressionist paintings: Charing Cross Bridge, Waterloo Bridge, and the Houses of Parliament. Fun fact: he stayed at the @thesavoylondon and could see both bridges from his window.

"I couldn’t get over the way he captured light on the water. The seriality of the work is almost like he’s taking photographs just as we would in 2024, but his were in 1899. #myartworld #courtauld #courtauldgallery."

The update sparked an incredible reaction from friends and fans in the comments section. One follower penned: "Magical, and almost a bit mystical, but very beautiful. Thank you so much for sharing this with us," alongside a red love-heart emoji.

Meanwhile, a second added: "They are just so beautiful. Thank you for sharing." A third commented: "I was supposed to come to London and visit this, among other things, but unfortunately it wasn't meant to be. Thanks for sharing this."

Princess Eugenie will be starring in a nw documentary

The update came days after it was announced that Eugenie would be making an appearance in My National Gallery, London, a documentary to celebrate 200 years of bringing people and paintings together.

The royal will appear alongside Claudia Winkleman, Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam, and Jacqueline Wilson.According to MailOnline, in the documentary, Eugenie revealed that she had "always wanted to be an artist" when she was a child.

She said: "I did art at school; I always wanted to be an artist.

"I remember going to the National Gallery and just sitting and drawing, and now when I go around a gallery, I see all the young people doing that, and I'm like, 'I used to do that.'

"I wish I could find my drawings from those moments when I was a student, right in the front, studying and looking and learning all about history and art." The programme will air on ITV and ITVX on 30 December.