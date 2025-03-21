Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Frederik's surprise father-daughter outing with Princess Josephine
King Frederik's surprise father-daughter outing with Princess Josephine
Princess Josephine waving from balcony with King Frederik© Getty

King Frederik's surprise father-daughter outing with Princess Josephine

The Danish royals are huge football fans

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
King Frederik and Queen Mary's youngest child, Princess Josephine, made a surprise appearance with her father at a football match on Thursday evening.

The Danish father-daughter duo watched Denmark take on Portugal in the UEFA Nations League quarter-final first leg match at Parken stadium in Copenhagen.

The teenager, who is the twin sister of Prince Vincent, was dressed casually in a striped jumper, blue jeans, a khaki jacket and an oversized scarf to watch the game.

Meanwhile, Frederik sported a navy button-up coat over a puffer jacket and collared shirt.

The King and the Princess were spotted making their way into the stadium at the start of the match.

Speaking to Danish television channel, TV2, Frederik said: "Expectations are high. We hope for a Danish victory."

Josephine and Frederik at football match© EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The royals were sat with DBU chairman Jesper Moeller

The monarch was then asked who is the greatest king at Parken stadium – a reference to football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

Laughing, Frederik responded: "There are two!"

The pair were in good spirits during the match© Sabroe/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The pair were in good spirits during the match

Luckily for the Danish royals, the national side were victorious as striker Rasmus Hojlund netted a last-minute goal to seal a 1-0 victory, marking the win by performing Ronaldo's signature 'sui' celebration.

It's not the first time Josephine has joined her father at a football match. The Princess watched Denmark's match against England at the Euros in Frankfurt last summer.

The Danish team scored a late goal© EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The Danish team scored a late goal

The pair were also joined by another renowned royal football fan – the Prince of Wales – who is patron of the Football Association and a huge Aston Villa supporter.

Josephine was seen shaking hands with Prince William, and she also posed for a snap with the British royal ahead of the match.

Prince William posing with Princess Josephine and King Frederik© Getty
Frederik and Josephine posed for a picture with William at the match

As well as love of football, Josephine was cast in a Danish TV show last year, making her acting debut on an episode of DR's Christmas calendar, Tidsrejsen (Time Travel 2). The Princess played a character called Kate in the 90s-themed show.

Josephine appears to share a love of the arts and theatre with her grandmother, Queen Margrethe, who abdicated in January 2024.

The Princess, who is fourth in line to the throne, is the youngest of King Frederik and Queen Mary's four children. As well as Josephine's twin brother, Prince Vincent, the couple are parents to Crown Prince Christian and Princess Isabella.

