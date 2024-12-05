Queen Mary's daughter Princess Josephine, 13, makes acting debut

King Frederik and Queen Mary's daughter, Princess Josephine, has quietly made her on-screen acting debut.

The teenager, 13, appeared on an episode of DR's Christmas calendar, Tidsrejsen (Time Travel 2), on Wednesday night.

Josephine played a character called Kate in the show, which is set in the 1990s, and sported pigtails and denim dungarees.

Her appearance was not announced in advance by DR or the Danish royal palace.

The Royal Household's communications manager, Lene Balleby, confirmed to Billed Bladet that Josephine auditioned at a casting on an equal footing with other budding actors and got the role.

The youngster is no stranger to the stage after appearing in a performance of Peter Pan at Tivoli Copenhagen last year.

© Thomas Gerhardt and Ian N. Tomkins, DR Princess Josephine plays a character called Kate

Josephine, who has a twin brother Prince Vincent, seems to be following in her grandmother Queen Margrethe's footsteps with her love of the arts.

Queen Margrethe made a cameo as an extra in the 2009 film, The Wild Swans, and she has worked as a scenographer and costume designer for ballet performances and films.

© Thomas Gerhardt and Ian N. Tomkins, DR Princess Josephine's character rocks pigtails and denim dungarees

The former monarch, who abdicated in January after a 52-year reign, was given a standing ovation as she appeared on stage for the restaging of The Nutcracker at Tivoli.

Margrethe designed the set and the costumes, and King Frederik, Queen Mary and their three youngest children – Princess Isabella, 17, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine – turned out to support her last weekend.

Princess Josephine Sophia Ivalo Mathilda was born on 8 January 2011 – 26 minutes after her twin brother Prince Vincent.

As of September 2023, she began attending Kilegård Privatskole in Hellerup.

© Getty King Frederik and Queen Mary with their children, supporting Queen Margrethe at the ballet

Earlier this year, she and Vincent joined their parents on an official visit to Greenland.

King Frederik and Queen Mary are preparing to host the Danish royal family for the first time at ﻿Marselisborg Castle. But Frederik's brother, Prince Joachim, and his wife, Princess Marie, will spend the festive season with Marie's family this year.

