Why Princess Eugenie can't pass on her UK home to her sons August and Ernest

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are lucky enough to have two places to call home – Portugal and London. When in the UK they reside at Ivy Cottage on Kensington Palace grounds, but Prince Andrew's daughter is unable to pass on her home to her two sons, August - and Ernest and here's why.

The reason the royal children will not inherit the sweet postcard-worthy property is because Eugenie doesn't own it herself. The residence is a grace-and-favour property, and so she had been afforded the right to stay there by the monarchy, but she doesn't own it.

WATCH: A sneaky look inside Ivy Cottage

There is a chance that the Crown Estate could request her to vacate for whatever reason, but they are usually afforded plenty of notice.

Other properties similar to this are Nottingham Cottage and Frogmore House, both residence Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once stayed in.

Ivy Cottage is so beautiful

Although fans do not see much of the royal home, we have had a few glimpses over the years, and in a Valentine's Day post online, the exterior of the stunning abode was showcased.

The picture in question had Jack and Eugenie cuddling their youngest son, Ernest, outside the front of Ivy Cottage.

© Instagram Eugenie shared the cutest pictures of the family

The front of the home is the epitome of beauty with white framing around the windows and front door, as well as a pristine white picket fence around the perimeter.

Inside Ivy Cottage

In 2019, a rare video revealed the inside of Ivy Cottage. The royal property was used as the backdrop for a video with Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry.

In the clip a fireplace can be seen on the wall in the hall. It has a plain white surround and a black fire, and above it hangs a black-framed picture.

The brief clip showed a look inside the property

Over Harry's shoulder a very small glimpse of the lounge can be seen, including a corner sofa with orange cushions and a window overlooking the garden.

In a video call, Eugenie once sat in her home office inside the property, with its dark blue walls, sofa and the telltale low ceilings of a cottage.

© Teenage Cancer Trust Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson chat with Teenage Cancer Trust fundraisers

There is a media wall with television and decorative items on the shelves and her windowsill has been decorated with framed pictures.

Sunshine living

Mother-of-two Princess Eugenie relocated to Portugal with her husband and young family in 2022 due to Jack's work commitment with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development in the Algarve.

While not much of it has been shown, Eugenie and Jack's continental base is right on the beachfront so their new home will no doubt have incredible vistas of the sand and sea.

The Princess was beaming as she held her boys

As Eugenie's eldest son, August, isn't far away from the age of full-time education, there's a chance that a permanent move back to the UK could be on the cards.