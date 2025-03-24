Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William releases unexpected birthday message ahead of big family break
Subscribe
Prince William releases unexpected birthday message ahead of big family break
Prince William smiling© Getty Images

Prince William releases unexpected birthday message ahead of big family break

The Prince of Wales appeared on the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince of Wales was among the famous faces to send well-wishes to Dame Mary Berry on her milestone birthday on Monday. 

Prince William, 42, called the TV cook, a "national treasure" as he joked he "dreads to think" who will be baking her a birthday cake. 

Dame Mary celebrated her 90th birthday on 24 March, and her "extraordinary life and career" will also be celebrated during a special episode of BBC’s The One Show on Monday.

In a message played on Scott Mills' BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, William said: "Hi Mary. I want to wish you a very happy 90th birthday.

"You are a true national treasure and we've loved working with you over the years. Have a fantastic day today.

"I dread to think who’s cooking your cake and the criticism they might get, but good luck and I hope it goes really well."

William with Mary Berry at a charity gala in 2019© Shutterstock
William with Mary Berry at a charity gala in 2019

The Prince and Princess of Wales have met the Queen of Baking on a number of occasions over the years. 

Kate was joined by Dame Mary at the Back to Nature festival at RHS Wisley in September 2019, with the pair arriving together on a tractor before icing cupcakes.

Princess Kate and Mary Berry embracing outside© Getty
Princess Kate and Mary Berry have spent plenty of time together

William and Kate then joined the TV icon for A Berry Royal Christmas on BBC One in 2019, where they went head-to-head as they made a festive roulade. Dame Mary diplomatically refused to choose a winner and declared that their creations were equally delicious.

The video message will also be shown on The One Show in the special episode as presenters Alex Jones and Roman Kemp speak to Dame Mary about her life and career.

Alex said that Mary was "blown away" by the royal's birthday wishes.

William's birthday message comes just ahead of the children's Easter holidays from school. 

LISTEN: Inside the new Kensington Palace fashion exhibition

Meanwhile, The One Show will also feature celebrity guests including The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman, as well as former The Great British Bake Off presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

Dame Mary left Bake Off in 2016 when the series moved from the BBC to Channel 4.

She has written more than 80 cookery books, becoming a UK household name for her recipes and tips, and was made a Dame Commander by the Prince of Wales in 2021 for a lifetime of cooking, writing and baking.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More