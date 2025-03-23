Princess Beatrice shares candid glimpse inside pregnancy journey with daughter Athena

Princess Beatrice has shared a fresh glimpse inside her pregnancy journey with her daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose.

The royal welcomed her little girl back on 22 January and shared news of her daughter's arrival via an official announcement.

© Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on 22 January

At the time, Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, shared a precious picture on Instagram alongside which he wrote: "We welcomed baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her."

In a new personal essay for British Vogue, the mother-of-two has opened up about Athena's preterm birth, revealing how her little girl came into the world a few weeks before her due date.

© Getty Images The couple share two children together

Reflecting on the uncertainty she felt, Sarah Ferguson's daughter shared: "Nothing quite prepares you for the moment when you realise your baby is going to arrive early. There's so little control. Will she arrive healthy? Will there be complications? How will you juggle the rest of family life while trying to keep a tiny human safe and well?"

She continued: "You know that when your baby arrives the doctors and midwives are going to be there, doing everything they can to ensure she makes it through those challenging first few days. But you have no idea how these things will play out, what happens next. The uncertainty leaves you with an overwhelming fear of the unknown."

© Getty Images Beatrice has given the same middle name to daughters Sienna and Athena

Elsewhere, the strategist spoke about Athena's arrival, saying: "She was so tiny it took more than a few weeks for the tears of relief to dry and for life with our healthy baby to feel real. Her feet were so small – almost the same size as the paws on one of my older daughter's soft bunnies."

© Getty Images Beatrice and Edoardo walk with Wolfie to church on Christmas Day 2022

Aside from Athena, Edoardo and Beatrice also share a daughter called Sienna, while Edo also has a son, Christopher Woolf, from his previous relationship with American architect, Dara Huang.

Beatrice made her first public appearance since Athena's birth earlier in March as she and Edoardo attended charity Borne's Wonderland gala at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

The mother-of-two looked beautiful in a white boucle ensemble from Self-Portrait as she was announced as patron of the prematurity research charity.

© PA Images via Getty Images Beatrice attended Borne's Wonderland event at the V&A in London

"The work that Borne is undertaking is something that is incredibly close and personal to me following the recent birth of my daughter," she shared at the event.

"Every year in the UK, 60,000 babies are delivered too soon, with little information or research as to why this is. That is why I am really looking forward to supporting Borne and its programme of groundbreaking research, which I hope will help thousands of parents and children in the future."