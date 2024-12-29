Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer pose next to ageless mother in rare family photo

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer delighted fans by sharing a rare family moment with their mother, Victoria Aitken. The photo, posted on Lady Amelia's Instagram Stories, captured the trio looking effortlessly chic in front of a breathtaking beach sunset.

Amelia, 32, wore a flowing red dress that perfectly complemented the warm tones of the setting sun. Her twin sister, Eliza, opted for a stunning blue gown with a modern touch, complete with a stylish hand-in-pocket pose.

Victoria Aitken steals the show

© Instagram Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer shine with their mother, Victoria

In the middle stood their mother, Victoria, 59, who looked timeless in a chic leopard-print dress. The sunset's orange glow cast a magical light over the scene, with the beach and sea creating a serene backdrop.

Amelia captioned the photo simply with the word "Mam" and a twinkling star emoji, adding an extra touch of warmth to the already heartwarming image. Fans were quick to praise the family's elegant style and bond.

The Spencer twins dazzle at a recent event

© Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I Lady Amelia Spencer, Vassia Kostara and Lady Eliza Spencer

The sweet family snap comes shortly after the Spencer twins dazzled at the UK launch of fashion label Vassia Kostara. The nieces of Princess Diana showed off their impeccable style, proving they’ve inherited their late aunt’s iconic fashion sense.

Amelia wowed in a black silk halter-neck gown with daring cut-outs at the sides and chest. The waist-cinching design showcased her toned physique, while diamond-encrusted Chanel earrings completed the look. She styled her hair into a sleek bun, letting her glowing makeup, including bronze eyeshadow and a pink lip, take centre stage.

Eliza turned heads in a shimmering baby blue dress adorned with silver sequins. The long-sleeved, backless design added a dramatic flair. Like her sister, she kept her accessories minimal, letting the dazzling gown steal the show. Her hair was styled in a polished ballerina bun, and her radiant makeup highlighted her striking blue eyes.

A legacy of elegance

© Dave Benett Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attend The Fashion Awards 2024

The Spencer twins have become known for their coordinated looks and timeless elegance. Earlier this year, they paid homage to Princess Diana’s iconic 'revenge dress' at The Fashion Awards 2024. Styled by Sian Gabari, Amelia wore a plunging off-the-shoulder gown by Pamella Roland, while Eliza dazzled in a satin and sequin creation by Gaurav Gupta.

Their sartorial choices often blend modern trends with classic silhouettes, making them a source of endless fashion inspiration. The twins frequently opt for chic little black dresses or statement gowns, effortlessly embodying understated glamour.

Festive party looks

© Dave Benett Lady Amelia Spencer looks stunning at The Fashion Awards 2024

The sisters were also spotted last month embracing festive party wear. Eliza stunned in a Rebecca Vallance mini dress, aptly named the ‘Diana’, featuring a dramatic bow detail.

Meanwhile, Amelia turned heads in a high-neck lace bodysuit paired with a wrap-around skirt and sheer tights.