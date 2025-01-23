Charles Spencer's daughters react after being probed over secret 'crazy nights out'

Lady Amelia Spencer, 32, joined her twin sister Lady Eliza and her elder sister Lady Kitty, 34, for a rare interview with Tatler in which they opened up about their private lives.

While their social media pages are awash with carefully curated modelling photos with designer clothes and glossy travel destinations aplenty, Earl Charles Spencer's daughters have revealed they are not afraid to let their hair down away from the cameras.



As part of a game of 'Sibling Goals', they were asked: "Who is the craziest on a night out?"

After a few moments of contemplation, they came to the conclusion that Eliza took the crown – but they were very coy about the details.

© Luc Braquet The Spencer sisters posing on the front cover of Tatler

"I have to do two," said Kitty, holding up paddles with Amelia and Eliza's photos. "Because it's just definitely not me," added the mother-of-one, who shares daughter Athena with her husband Michael Lewis. "It's the two of them together."

Meanwhile, Amelia – who married Greg Mallett in 2023 – joked: "Well Eliza voted for herself, why?" and smiling Eliza replied: "I think we'll leave it there guys."

Although we don't know exactly what the Spencer sisters' wild nights out entail, they likely don't include dancing since they all concluded that "none of us" are the best dancers. "There's nothing to see," they said.

Eliza's penchant for letting loose and having fun may be deep-rooted, with Charles Spencer and Victoria Aitken's daughter confessing she was considered the naughtiest child among her siblings.

© Instagram Victoria Aitken's daughter Eliza was reportedly the naughtiest of her children

"Look I don't think I was that naughty but just naughtier against you two," she said.

Princess Diana's niece certainly has a plethora of outfits to choose from when she enjoys a night out. The Spencer sisters showed off their party wardrobe in December 2024 when they attended the UK launch party for fashion label Vassia Kostara Limited Collections.

© Getty Images Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer dazzled in party dresses during Vassia Kostara Limited Collections dinner

Amelia donned a silk halterneck gown that featured long sleeves and daring cutouts on the side and chest area, which she paired with diamond-encrusted Chanel earrings.

Meanwhile, Eliza amped up the glamour in a high-neck icy white maxi dress embellished with silver sequins. The sparkling backless dress took centre stage of her look, with Eliza choosing not to wear any jewellery and sweeping up her luscious blonde tresses into a polished high ballerina-style bun.

