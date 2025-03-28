Norwegian royal issues urgent statement on health battle: Dialysis 3 times a week 'just to stay alive'

Shaman Durek Verrett, the husband of Princess Martha Louise of Denmark, has been forced to open up about his health in a new statement.

The spiritual leader, 50, revealed he is currently undergoing dialysis three times a week "just to survive" after being "targetted" by a Norwegian news outlet.

The Shaman said he was the victim of two violations by Se og Hor, the first for publishing a nude photo without his consent, the second for running false allegations of abuse.

Durek revealed his claims were supported by the Norwegian Press Professional Committee who ruled that Se og Hør violated press ethics on two occasions.

In his message, Durek said: "I lost my kidney transplant several years ago. I now undergo dialysis three times a week just to stay alive. These attacks haven’t just hurt emotionally. They’ve made that fight harder."

Durek's statement

"I've been relentlessly targeted by Norwegian media, Se og Hør in particular, for the past six years. I’ve been portrayed in ways that have deeply harmed my health, my character, my reputation, my business, and the people I love, my family and friends.

"Today, after months of review, the Norwegian Press Professional Committee (PFU) officially ruled that Se og Hør violated press ethics—twice.

"Violation 1: They published a private, nude photo of me without my consent—falsely claiming it was already public. It wasn’t. It was stolen and sold by someone I once trusted.

© LISE ASERUD Shaman Durek met his beloved Princess Martha Louise in 2018

"Violation 2: They ran a false allegation of abuse based entirely on Joakim Boström as source, —no proof, no witnesses, no fact-checking.

"Let me be clear: I have never assaulted anyone. This includes my then Swedish manager, Joakim Boström. The accusation was false, malicious, and strategically timed to hurt me and those I love.

Durek claimed that lies were told about him by disgraced family, ex-partners, former friends, as well as a "wellness guide turned media-hungry opportunist. People with personal vendettas and something to gain.'

On how this has impacted his health he added: "I lost my kidney transplant several years ago. I now undergo dialysis three times a week just to stay alive. These attacks haven’t just hurt emotionally. They’ve made that fight harder."

At the end of his statement, Durek thanked his lawyer, Geir Lippestad, PFU and his 'Tribe' for their unwavering support.

Durek's health

In August, the Shaman exclusively opened up about his health in a candid conversation with HELLO!.

He explained: "I've had a lot of blood pressure issues and have been prone to infections since I was a kid. I lived in countries such as Israel during wars and suffered physical abuse as a child – a lot of these elements broke down my system."

WATCH: Shaman Durek and Princess Martha Louise's exclusive interview with HELLO!

Things took a turn for Durek when, at 28, he suffered renal failure. "My body couldn't take it anymore. I ended up in hospital where I had a near-death experience."

He added: "I flatlined seven times and the eighth time the doctor brought me back. I was in a medically induced coma for two months, and then I was on dialysis for eight years."

Durek was then cared for by his devoted sister Angela, who in 2012 donated one of her kidneys to her brother.