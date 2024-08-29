Princess Martha Louise's fiancé Durek Verrett reveals how sister saved his life

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and her partner, Durek Verrett, are blissfully happy as their wedding day fast approaches, but things haven't always been plain sailing for the charismatic spiritual healer.

Shaman Durek, 49, has overcome many personal health struggles, exclusively telling HELLO! in this week's issue: "I've had a lot of blood pressure issues and have been prone to infections since I was a kid. I lived in countries such as Israel during wars and suffered physical abuse as a child – a lot of these elements broke down my system."

Things took a worrying turn for Durek at 28, when he suffered renal failure. "My body couldn't take it anymore. I ended up in hospital where I had a near-death experience."

Martha Louise of Norway and shaman Durek Verrett will marry this Saturday

Of the scary experience, he went on: "I flatlined seven times and the eighth time the doctor brought me back. I was in a medically induced coma for two months, and then I was on dialysis for eight years."

Luckily for Durek, his older sister, Angelina, stepped in to care for him, moving to LA with her husband to look after her brother. "I was in a wheelchair but thanks to the care she gave me, I got stronger," Durek says.

Her commitment to her sibling's health didn't stop there, though, as Durek continues: "Angelina donated one of her kidneys to me [in 2012]," an operation which means the shaman still needs dialysis to this day.

"Märtha and I have weathered many storms but now we feel we can do anything together – it's made us stronger," Durek enthuses.

WATCH: Martha and Durek reveal how they're dealing with pre-wedding stresses and more

His work as a healer has occasionally raised eyebrows, with Durek telling HELLO!: "My work continues to be misrepresented, and if something is repeated in the press, people believe it."

That said, Princess Märtha Louise fully supports her husband-to-be, relinquishing her royal duties to focus on the alternative medicine business Durek is at the helm of.

DISCOVER: Durek Verrett's three attempted proposals to Norway's Martha Louise before tearful countryside engagement

Durek has suffered with health woes since his childhood

In a statement issued at the time of her taking a step back from royal life, Princess Märtha Louise said she was "aware of the importance of research-based knowledge", but that she believed alternative medicine can be "an important supplement to help from the conventional medical establishment".

Norway's royal wedding will be exclusively covered by HELLO! magazine. Check back on the website and pick up the most recent issues of HELLO! for all the latest news and photos.



To read the full exclusive interview with Martha Louise and Durek, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK on Monday. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.