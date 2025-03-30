Princess Eugenie reveals August and Ernest's handmade Mother's Day present

Princess Eugenie is feeling the love. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the royal shared a carousel of photos to commemorate Mother's Day. Among them, Eugenie – who shares sons August and Ernie with her husband, Jack Brooksbank – could be seen reading her little ones a story on the floor.

"Happy Mother's Day from this proud mama and daughter," she penned alongside the snaps, which also included one of Eugenie's handmade card from 'Ernie' and 'Augie', as well as a black-and-white throwback of her mum, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

Eugenie's post certainly came as a welcome surprise, with fans wishing the mum-of-a-two a happy Mother's Day.

For the Princess, March has always been a momentous month, given that her birthday falls on the 23rd. In fact, just one week ago, the royal shared a never-before-seen photo of her sons as she marked her big day outside with her "besties". Eugenie faced the camera, while her sons were captured tucking into food at a wooden picnic table.

A devoted mum of two, Eugenie has reflected on her motherhood journey in interviews, noting that it has prompted her to take action. Before welcoming her youngest, Ernest, in 2023, Eugenie told HELLO! that being a mum to August had "positively impacted my desire to do more".

© Instagram Princess Eugenie shares her two sons with her husband Jack Brooksbank

"Priorities change when you have children; you want to do everything you can for them - and for your grandchildren," she explained. "August is [still young], but I hope that what I'm doing will seep through to him and that one day he takes it on, too."

Currently, Eugenie and her husband split their time between the UK and sunny Portugal, where Jack has been busy with work commitments.

© Instagram / @mrsalice Princess Eugenie has been supporting her sister Princess Beatrice in recent months

While she's required to travel between two countries these days, Eugenie has continued to share a close bond with her mother, Sarah, and her sister, Princess Beatrice, who recently welcomed her second baby with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Following the premature arrival of Beatrice's daughter, Athena, in January, Princess Eugenie has been supporting her sibling in London and was on hand when Beatrice had her first photoshoot with British Vogue since giving birth.

© Instagram Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their daughter Athena on January 22

In a personal essay for the publication, Beatrice recalled the "months of sheer worry" during her pregnancy, adding that women's health had "been left off the agenda" in the past. Revealing that Athena was "so tiny it took more than a few weeks for the tears of relief to dry", Princess Beatrice clarified that her daughter had turned a corner and is "doing really well" these days.

Sharing her admiration for her sister, Princess Eugenie followed up by reposting images from the photoshoot. "Proud of you, Beabea and mighty Athena," she wrote alongside them.