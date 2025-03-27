Princess Beatrice's secret outing with Athena included special witness

Princess Beatrice was pictured in her first photoshoot since welcoming baby Athena prematurely in January – and she was supported by a family member behind-the-scenes.

The royal, 36, was joined by close friend, Alice Naylor-Leyland, for the British Vogue shoot, but her sister, Princess Eugenie, was also on hand.

In snaps shared by Alice on her Instagram Stories, she was pictured alongside royal sisters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

"Sister support," she captioned the image.

Beatrice looked elegant in a cornflower blue midi dress, while Eugenie opted for a black pleated ensemble.

© Instagram / @mrsalice Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Alice Naylor-Leyland pictured behind-the-scenes at the shoot

Eugenie, 35, shared the portrait of Beatrice and baby Athena from the shoot, writing on Instagram Stories: "Proud of you Beabea and mighty Athena."

Beatrice and Eugenie have shared a close bond since childhood, with the sisters welcoming their first children – Eugenie's son August and Beatrice's daughter Sienna – within months of one another in 2021.

Eugenie had her second son, Ernest, in May 2023.

On pregnancy and Athena's premature birth

In a personal essay for the fashion magazine, Beatrice reflected on her pregnancy with her second daughter, who was born several weeks prematurely.

The Princess said she endured "months of sheer worry" during her pregnancy, adding that women’s health had "been left off the agenda" in the past.

© Instagram Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed baby Athena on January 22

Beatrice said her baby was "so tiny it took more than a few weeks for the tears of relief to dry", adding that Athena, who is 11th in line to the throne, was "doing really well".

The royal, who also shares three-year-old Sienna with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wrote: "Nothing quite prepares you for the moment when you realise your baby is going to arrive early. There's so little control.

"The uncertainty leaves you with an overwhelming fear of the unknown."

New patronage

Beatrice has since become patron of prematurity charity, Borne, saying that she hopes "to do as much as possible to support others like me".

The Princess and business owner Alice have teamed up to create a new baby shower collection for her brand, Mrs Alice, the proceeds of which will benefit Borne.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Beatrice pictured at Borne's Wonderland event

"Mrs Alice is all about bringing people together around a table to encourage joyful moments, and this collection came about after long, late-night discussions around fertility, surrogacy, pregnancy and motherhood," Beatrice wrote. "Our hope is that it will inspire a conversation around women’s health."

The collection includes dinner sets, embroidered napkins and tablecloths, wicker photo frames and rattan lamps in shades of baby blue and pink.

