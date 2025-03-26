Princess Eugenie’s family nickname is so similar to Prince Louis'

If there's one thing that cannot be denied, it's that the British royal family love an affectionate nickname.

On Sunday, Princess Eugenie celebrated her 35th birthday, prompting her adoring mum, Sarah Ferguson to share a gushing post in tribute to her youngest daughter. One of the photos showed the incredible pink birthday cake they enjoyed, and it was adorned with the words: "Eugie Boogi," a familial nickname royal fans had never heard before.

© Instagram Sarah Ferguson shared a photo of Princess Eugenie's birthday cake adorned with her nickname 'Eugie Boogie"

The pet name sounds rather familiar to the adorable nickname used for Prince Louis, by his mum, the Princess of Wales. In May 2023, on Louis' first official visit, the future Queen was heard calling Louis 'Lou Bug' whilst visiting the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough.

Whilst the Princess helped Prince Louis with toasting some marshmallows over an open flame, and while handing him a stick to discard, she could be heard saying: "Pop that in the fire, Lou Bug".

From the late Prince William to Sienna Mapelli-Mozzi so many royal relatives special terms of endearment for their loved ones…

1/ 5 © Instagram Like his mum, two-year-old August also has a sweet nickname. At home, the infant goes by the name 'Augie' which was introduced by his parents when he was born. Eugenie used the sweet nickname in a touching tribute to mark his first birthday. She wrote: "Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie. You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you!"

2/ 5 Prince Harry has also had a number of nicknames used by those he loves. His wife Meghan Markle often refers to her beau as 'H'. This was first revealed in an interview with Tom Bradby for ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey. "In all honesty, I have said for a long time to H - that is what I call him," she said in the interview.





3/ 5 © Getty William's late mum, Princess Diana adorably referred to her son as 'Wombat'. The future King revealed the special nickname in 2007 during an interview with NBC's Matt Lauer. He said: "It began when I was two. I've been rightfully told because I can't remember back that far. But when we went to Australia with our parents and the wombat, you know, that's the local animal. "So I just basically got called that. Not because I look like a wombat, or maybe I do."

4/ 5 © Getty Whilst on a visit to Windsor Park stadium, Princess Kate revealed she called her daughter 'Lottie' instead of 'Charlotte' in conversation with mummy blogger Laura-Ann. Speaking to Laura-Ann's toddler son, George, Kate said: "Hello, what's your name? Hi George, what a cool name you've got, and you look very smart in your bow tie. It's very nice to meet you." Following the interaction, Laura-Ann detailed the exchange on her Instagram Stories, writing: "So then she asked how old Bertie is, and I said he is four and she said, 'Oh he's the same age as Lottie' – Charlotte, she calls her Lottie!"

5/ 5 © Instagram / @sarahferguson15 Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna has an adorable nickname which was revealed by Dara Huang, who shares her seven-year-old son Christopher Woolf with the royal's husband, Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi. The architect revealed the moniker in a comment on Edo's birthday tribute to his daughter when she turned two back in 2023. "Happy birthday Cece" Dara commented on the post alongside three red love heart emojis.





