Princess Eugenie shares adorable photo of football fan son August

Princess Eugenie shared a rare photo of her eldest son, August, ahead of the Euros final on Sunday night. As Harry Kane and the Three Lions prepared to take on Spain, the royal and her three-year-old got into the spirit of things with some crafting at home.

Taking to Instagram, Eugenie, 34, revealed that she and August had made flags in a show of support for the England team. "Making our flags ready for the big game tonight - Let me know in the comments where you're watching the game. Good luck @england you've made us all so proud," she penned in the caption.

Eugenie – who also shares her youngest son, Earnest, with her husband Jack Brooksbank – hails from a family of football fans, and on Wednesday she wished The Three Lions good luck ahead of the semi-finals.

Princess Eugenie shares throwback clip of baby August in England football kit

Posting a throwback video of August wearing a Three Lions baby onesie, the mum-of-two wrote: "Throwback to a baby Augie. Wishing @england the best of luck tonight #euros."

Following her post, England went on to score a 2-1 victory against the Netherlands, taking them through to the final. While Eugenie and her family will likely tune in from their UK residence, her cousin, the Prince of Wales, and his son, Prince George, are watching the match live from Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Ahead of the final, Prince William penned a passionate message on social media. "We are so proud of you all England, just one last push to finish the job!" he began. "Go out there and show the world what you're made of. We believe. W."

© Twitter Prince William and Prince George were in attendance at the Euros final in Berlin

King Charles has also followed suit. "My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A. European Championship – and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday's match," he told the England team.

"If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder-goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation's collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England."

© Getty King Charles has also sent a message of support to the Three Lions

While Eugenie and Prince William were both focused on the Euros final on Sunday, Princess Kate spent the day at Wimbledon where she watched the men's single alongside her sister, Pippa Middleton, and daughter, Princess Charlotte.

The outing marked Kate's second public engagement since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March. She was last spotted at Trooping the Colour in June.