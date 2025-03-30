Meghan Markle shares adorable home photo as she celebrates UK Mother's Day with Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle celebrated a sweet family tradition this weekend as she marked Mothering Sunday in the UK with a heartfelt Instagram post that offered a rare glimpse into her private life with Prince Harry and their two children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

While Mother's Day in the United States falls in May, the Duchess of Sussex was every bit the devoted mum as she honoured the British holiday on March 30. Taking to her newly launched Instagram account, Meghan shared a beautifully styled image of what appeared to be a homemade citrus pie, garnished with vibrant slices of orange and topped with a delicate edible flower.

"Our family tradition. Mothering Sunday in the UK," Meghan captioned the photo, which delighted her followers with its elegant simplicity and nod to homely family rituals.

Meghan shares special glimpse into UK Mother's day with her two kids

The image, though understated, spoke volumes. It was a window into life at home for the Sussexes, who are raising their children with plenty of time in the kitchen.

Since launching her Instagram page at the start of 2025, Meghan has offered glimpses into her domestic life, sharing images of baked treats, handwritten recipe cards and sun-dappled moments outdoors.

Meghan loves to bake with her children

There have been candid snaps of Archie and Lilibet covered in flour while baking cookies, crafting seasonal decorations and helping their mum prepare charming themed breakfasts.

Baking and food have long been passions of Meghan's, and she's now enjoying the opportunity to reconnect with those interests. In a recent interview, the 43-year-old Duchess spoke openly about the joys of returning to her creative pursuits as her children grow older.

Meghan treats Archie to a strawberry dessrt

"When your children get to a certain age — when you’re not just playing in the sandbox with them but almost playing in your own sandbox again — it’s super joyful," she shared with People.

"As a woman, a mum and a wife, to be able to find yourself again — in a way that was always present but that you maybe couldn’t put as much attention on as you now can when your kids are a little bit older — is a wonderful feeling."

Princess Lilibet's in the garden with her mom and two dogs

Family is clearly at the heart of everything Meghan does. Alongside her husband Harry, she has created a nurturing and grounded environment for their children at their Montecito home, where nature walks, story time and baking sessions are part of daily life. Meghan has also been spotted at local farmers' markets and is known to make her own jams using ingredients grown in their garden.

Last year, Meghan and Harry were in Nigeria for Mother's Day in the US. The Duke and Duchess travelled to the African nation in May 2024 as part of their work with charitable organisations, and the visit held particular significance for Meghan.

"I am very, very grateful, I am very humbled, and today is Mother's Day," she said during a heartfelt speech. "It feels appropriate, but though, of course, we are missing our children, I'm missing my babies, it feels very appropriate to be in the motherland and amongst family."