King Felipe forced to apologise following skiing holiday

King Felipe VI of Spain is no stranger to the dangers of being exposed to the elements.

The King appeared at the Spanish Economic Forum Wake Up, Spain!, where he showcased a change to his appearance that had the crowd wincing in sympathy.

Felipe sported rosy cheeks and a red face thanks to a sunburn he sustained while skiing at Formigal in recent days, with his forehead burn-free due to the helmet and glasses he wore on the slopes.

"This is what happens when you don't protect yourself properly from the sun," he quipped after apologising for his appearance and making the audience laugh.

Felipe recently returned from a trip to the Formigal resort in the Aragonese Pyrenees, where he was joined by several of his close friends, including the CEO of Aramón, Antonio Gericó.

The King and his party dined at Las Mugas on their getaway, an acclaimed restaurant run by chef Toño Rodríguez.

His wife of 20 years, Queen Letizia, was absent from his ski trip; instead, she travelled to the Republic of Cape Verde, where she visited a shelter that aims to improve "protection, care, and treatment services for women victims of gender-based violence."

According to the Queen's official Instagram, she also stopped by the Cooperativa de Corte y Costura "to learn about one of the women's empowerment and economic autonomy projects being developed on Santiago Island."

Felipe and Letizia's trips come just two months after the pair bid farewell to their eldest daughter, Princess Leonor, who embarked on a six-month voyage in January.

The proud parents saw Leonor off as she began her naval training on the Spanish ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano.

"With sadness and with hope, it will be very good for her," Felipe told the Spanish media at the time. His wife added: "It will be many months without seeing her."

Before her departure, the King shared how integral military training would be to Leonor throughout her life.

"An experience, dear Leonor, that will remain, as it happened to me and also to your grandfather, among the best memories of your military training," he said at the ceremony.

Leonor is set to complete three years of training in total, taking her away from her family for extended periods of time.

While the couple adjusted to life without their eldest daughter at home, they stepped out together to view their portraits in the Bank of Spain, captured by legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz.

The Queen looked showstopping in a black strapless gown by Spanish courtier Cristóbal Balenciaga, with ruched detailing across the bodice. She wore a red satin shawl draped across her shoulders and donned stunning jewellery for the portrait.

Felipe wore his military uniform for his shot, looking regal and proud.

Annie joined them for the special moment, clad in an understated all-black outfit complete with trousers and a puffer vest over a long-sleeve shirt.

