Princess Leonor and Crown Princess Victoria as you have never seen them before in military uniform
A split image of Princess Leonor and Crown Princess Victoria

The European royals know how to pull off a uniform!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
One thing that never fails to disappoint royal fans is seeing their favourite royal ladies in their military uniforms.

It is incredibly common for the likes of King Charles, King Frederik, and princes across the globe to don their official uniforms at royal events, but less common for their female counterparts, who are often glammed up to the nines.

Over the past two weeks, we have seen Princess Leonor don several military ensembles. The first was when she stepped out alongside her mother, Queen Letizia, donning her navy suit for Pascua Militar, an occasion that marks the beginning of the military year and a Spanish national holiday: Epiphany.

Leonor's ensemble was complete with her Badge of the Order of the Golden Fleece and the Sash of the Order of Charles III.

Queen Letizia oozed royal elegance whilst the Princess donned her naval uniform© Getty Images
Princess Leonor looked so fabulous in her military outfit

The occasion kicked off a milestone week for the Spanish Princess, who, just days later, began a five-month training voyage on board the Juan Sebastián Elcano, where she will visit eight different countries as part of her training.

On Friday, Leonor arrived in Tenerife alongside her fellow students, where they had a stopover before heading to America. This time, Leonor wore an all-white uniform, consisting of a crisp white shirt and matching trousers, complete with a matching white cap.

The Princess was pictured docking in Tenerife on Friday© Europa Press via Getty Images
The Princess was pictured docking in Tenerife on Friday

Leonor's military sartorial portfolio comes as Crown Princess Victoria donned her own uniform last week when she was pictured during her officer training at the Swedish Defence University in Stockholm.

Crown Princess Victoria looked incredibly smart in her cadet uniform© Court of Sweden/TT/Shutterstock
Crown Princess Victoria looked incredibly smart in her cadet uniform

But it isn’t just royal ladies from overseas who have donned uniforms. In the UK, we have seen the likes of Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth II, and the Princess of Wales rock official attire.

Keep scrolling to see more of your favourite royal ladies in their military wear…

1/4

Princess Anne © Getty Images

Princess Anne

Princess Anne looked incredibly smart wearing her uniform alongside  Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour last year

2/4

The Princess of Wales© Getty Images

The Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales was dressed head to toe in camouflage when she visited The Queen's Dragoon Guards Regiment for the first time as their Colonel in Chief in 2023.

3/4

Queen Elizabeth II© Bettmann Archive

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth looked breathtaking when she donned military uniform on horseback when she attended Trooping the Colour in 1951.

4/4

The Duchess of Edinburgh© Getty Images

The Duchess of Edinburgh

The Duchess of Edinburgh, then the Countess of Wessex, looked wonderful in her camouflage jacket as she watched the rafting challenge at the Countess of Wessex Cup at Gibraltar Barracks in 2023.

