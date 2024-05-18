Queen Letizia and King Felipe share incredible family photos to mark 20th wedding anniversary

Congratulations are in order for Queen Letizia and King Felipe who celebrated 20 years of marriage on Friday.

To mark the special occasion, the Spanish royals released a series of beautiful unseen family images featuring their daughters Princess Leonor, 18, and Infanta Sofía, 17. The photos showed the royal family posing in the impeccably primed gardens of the Royal Palace of Madrid.

The king and queen posed with their daughters in the grounds of the Royal Palace Madrid

Letizia looked timelessly chic wearing flattering white trousers and a hot pink blazer which she paired with classic white trainers. She wore her brunette tresses immaculately blow-dried straight, with one side positioned behind her ear.

As for her makeup, the queen of Spain opted for elegant glam, choosing subtle brown smokey eyeshaddow, warm bronzer and pink lipstick.

The couple tied the knot in 2004

Her teenage daughters were the image of their royal mother and looked every inch as beautiful.

Princess Leonor matched her mum in white trousers but added a soft baby blue blazer. Meanwhile, her sister, Infanta Sofia wore an elevated white jacket with black edging and a pair of navy blue jeans.

The sisters share an exceptional bond

The sisters chose the same subtle pink lipgloss and gentle brushes of mascara, enhancing their natural beauty as they beamed for the camera.

The princesses clearly have an exceptional bond and couldn't have looked closer in the family snaps, one of which saw them arm in arm in front of the ornate fountain featured on the royal grounds.

Leonor and her father were caught in a tender moment

Another photo saw Leonor caught in a tender moment with her father. Felipe had his arm around his eldest daughter whilst wearing a smart grey jacket, crisp white shirt and navy blue trousers.

Listen: A Right Royal Podcast

Felipe and Letizia married on 22 May 2004 in Madrid's Almudena Cathedral.

The family looked so wonderful all together

Letizia was the most perfect bride in one of the most expensive wedding gowns of all time, estimated to cost around £6 million.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won



Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

The regal gown was designed by Spanish couturier Manuel Pertegaz with long sleeves, a V-neck and a four-and-a-half-meter circular train, and was finished with gold embroidery.