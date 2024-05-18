Queen Letizia and King Felipe share incredible family photos to mark 20th wedding anniversary

Congratulations are in order for Queen Letizia and King Felipe who celebrated 20 years of marriage on Friday.
To mark the special occasion, the Spanish royals released a series of beautiful unseen family images featuring their daughters Princess Leonor, 18, and Infanta Sofía, 17. The photos showed the royal family posing in the impeccably primed gardens of the Royal Palace of Madrid.
Letizia looked timelessly chic wearing flattering white trousers and a hot pink blazer which she paired with classic white trainers. She wore her brunette tresses immaculately blow-dried straight, with one side positioned behind her ear.
As for her makeup, the queen of Spain opted for elegant glam, choosing subtle brown smokey eyeshaddow, warm bronzer and pink lipstick.
Her teenage daughters were the image of their royal mother and looked every inch as beautiful.
Princess Leonor matched her mum in white trousers but added a soft baby blue blazer. Meanwhile, her sister, Infanta Sofia wore an elevated white jacket with black edging and a pair of navy blue jeans.
The sisters chose the same subtle pink lipgloss and gentle brushes of mascara, enhancing their natural beauty as they beamed for the camera.
The princesses clearly have an exceptional bond and couldn't have looked closer in the family snaps, one of which saw them arm in arm in front of the ornate fountain featured on the royal grounds.
Another photo saw Leonor caught in a tender moment with her father. Felipe had his arm around his eldest daughter whilst wearing a smart grey jacket, crisp white shirt and navy blue trousers.
Felipe and Letizia married on 22 May 2004 in Madrid's Almudena Cathedral.
Letizia was the most perfect bride in one of the most expensive wedding gowns of all time, estimated to cost around £6 million.
The regal gown was designed by Spanish couturier Manuel Pertegaz with long sleeves, a V-neck and a four-and-a-half-meter circular train, and was finished with gold embroidery.