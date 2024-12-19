Queen Letizia stuns in fiery red ensemble alongside husband King Felipe

Queen Letizia dazzled in a striking scarlet blouse and figure-hugging black skirt as she joined her husband for a board meeting at the Princess Girona Foundation in Madrid on Wednesday.

© Getty Images Queen Letizia of Spain looked sensational in a festive look

The Spanish royal oozed chic as she donned a vibrant long-sleeve blouse which featured ruched detailing. Letizia tucked the festive shirt into a black midi skirt that was cut elegantly just below the knee. The high-waisted skirt was adorned with bold red and blue floral embroidery, while Letizia added a large black belt to cinch her at the waist.

The mother-of-two accessorised her elegant look with a pair of long, black suede boots and diamond encrusted earrings. Letizia's luscious brunette locks were styled into effortless soft waves, while her makeup was kept natural and radiant with a brown sparkly eye, bronzed cheek and rose stained lip.

The Princess Girona Foundation is a private organisation set up in 2009 to support young people in their professional and personal development. Letizia's husband, King Felipe, is the honorary chairman of the foundation on behalf of his daughter, Princess Leonor.

© Getty Images The royal couple attended the meeting of The Princess of Girona Foundation's Patronage at The Royal Palace

Felipe looked equally sophisticated as he exuded suave in a navy pinstripe suit layered over a crisp white shirt and pale blue detailed tie.

The Spanish queen has had a busy schedule this week as the board meeting followed on from a journalism seminar in La Rioja. Letizia looked sensational as she arrived at Yuso Monastery in San Millán de la Cogolla for the closing ceremony of the 17th International Seminar on Journalism and Language. King Felipe's wife donned a belted black wool coat that was cut stylishly just below the knee.

© Getty Images Letizia layered up for the cold weather in a stylish black coat

Letizia later removed her winter coat to reveal a chic grey tailored suit ensemble that was paired beneath. The double-breasted blazer featured traditional black buttons and sharp shoulder pads, while the figure-hugging trousers added a touch of modern elegance.

The Spanish royal wore her brunette tresses in a sleek straight style tucked behind her ears to reveal a pair of gold earrings in the shape of flower blossoms. The glamorous outfit was fashionably finished with a £1,200 black leather handbag from luxury label Caroline Herrera and a pair of black leather block heel boots.

© Getty Images The Spanish royal exuded sophisticated style in a tailored suit

The event was organised by San Millán de la Cogolla and the FundéuRAE and saw journalists from around the world meet to discuss the challenges war correspondents face and the changing landscape of digital conflict reporting.

But this isn't the royal's first rodeo – she worked as a TV reporter before marrying her husband in 2004. Letizia reported headlines Washington, US, Guadalajara, Mexico, and Iraq. She even covered the 9/11 attacks live from the ground.