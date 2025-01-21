Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Ingrid Alexandra is all smiles in new portraits shared to mark 21st birthday amid family challenges
Princess Ingrid Alexandra arrives at the boats that will transport them to the wedding celebration in Geirange© Alamy

The royal is currently second-in-line to the Norwegian throne

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
34 minutes ago
The Norwegian royal household celebrated Princess Ingrid Alexandra's milestone 21st birthday on Tuesday with an array of personal photos.

To mark the special occasion, the family's social media team posted a selection of joyous images on Instagram, including a recent snap of the second-in-line to the throne dressed in military uniform.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway© Getty Images
Haakon and Mette-Marit with their children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus

Another photo showed the 21-year-old posing in a boat, a fourth showed Princess Ingrid Alexandra exploring a snowy scene, while a final picture showed the royal on the day of Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett's wedding.

She looked glamorous dressed in an emerald-green pleated maxi dress and a floral lace bolero in a creamy hue. Ingrid Alexandra was joined by her younger brother Prince Sverre Magnus, 19, who looked dapper wearing a forest green velvet blazer.

The caption read: "The princess, who is currently serving in the Armed Forces, turns 21 years old."

Royal fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with sweet messages. "Happy birthday our future queen of Norway," wrote one, while a second penned: "Happy 21st birthday to our lovely princess!" and a third chimed in: "Happy birthday, beautiful Ingrid."

Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra (L) raises her glass for a toast next to Norway's King Harald V, as she delivers a speech during a gala dinner for her 18th birthday in Oslo on June 17, 2022.© Getty Images
Norway's Princess Ingrid Alexandra was born in 2004

Princess Ingrid Alexandra was born on 21 January 2004 at Rikshospitalet University Hospital in Oslo.

At the age of 19, she moved out of the family's royal residence Skaugum. At the time, Se og Hør reported that she had moved to a flat in Oslo in a hipster area called Grünerløkka.

In January, she started her first year of military service for the Northern Brigade of the Norwegian Army. Her father, Haakon, is ranked as a general in the Norwegian Armed Forces and Ingrid appears to be following in his footsteps.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway© Getty Images
Crown Princess Mette-Marit and her husband Crown Prince Haakon

During her training, she will learn hand-to-hand combat among other skills and will live alongside an estimated 800 soldiers and 200 civilian employees.

She graduated from the Elvebakken Upper Secondary School in Oslo in April 2023 before working as a school assistant and environmental worker at one of her old schools, Uranienborg School.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon are also doting parents to Prince Sverre Magnus, while Mette-Marit also has an older son, Marius Borg Hoiby, from a previous relationship.

It's been a challenging year for the family in light of Marius's recent legal trouble. He has become embroiled in several legal issues, including allegations of assault and a recent arrest.

Meanwhile, In September, the Norwegian news outlet, Se og Hør, reported that Mette-Marit's son was involved in a burglary at the couple's property after he threw a "wild party."

