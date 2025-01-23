Who is Prince Harry's lawyer? Meet David Sherborne and his A-list clients – from Princess Diana to Coleen Rooney

Prince Harry won his court battle against News Group Newspapers, who publish The Sun, with the Duke of Sussex being awarded "substantial" damages and an apology from the group.

During his case, Harry was represented by lawyer David Sherborne, who delivered a statement on the Duke's behalf following the conclusion of the trial. David is an accomplished media lawyer and has represented a slew of A-list clients during his career from Harry Styles to Tony Blair to the Duke's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

WATCH: Prince Harry's lawyer delivers statement following court victory

Here's all you need to know about David's career and his former clients…

Career

David studied law at UCS Hampstead and Oxford and was called to the bar in 1992. Despite being a high-profile media lawyer, when he was called to the bar, he actually decided to specialise in criminal law, much like his father.

Ten years later, David switched become a media lawyer and the barrister now works at 5RB Chambers. The group describe him as "a leading barrister in the field of media and communication, specialising in privacy, confidentiality and defamation, as well as matrimonial and sports law".

© Getty Images David was initially a criminal law barrister

David played a pivotal part in the Leveson Inquiry, which investigated the culture, practices and ethics of the journalism field following the News International phone hacking scandal that ultimately led to the closure of the News of the World.

During the investigation, he represented numerous celebrities who accused the group of hacking their phones, as well as the families of murdered schoolgirl Milly Dowler and Madeleine McCann, who famously vanished in 2007.

© Getty Images The barrister played a key part in the Leveson Inquiry

Complaints were made against the barrister for his role in the Leveson Inquiry when it emerged that he was in a relationship with the counsel for the inquiry, Carine Patry Hoskins. The couple denied any wrongdoing, saying a relationship between the pair didn't form until after the inquiry was published in 2012.

Famous clients

Throughout his legal career, David has represented several high-profile celebrities, including Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. The barrister briefly represented Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, in her legal battle against the publishers of the Mail on Sunday.

As part of the Leveson Inquiry, he represented high-profile figures who accused the press of hacking their phones for stories, including the likes of Hugh Grant, Sienna Miller and Paul Gascoigne.

© Getty Images Hugh Grant was one of David's high-profile clients

David had previously represented Sienna, successfully filing an injunction against paparazzi photographers, something he also did for Cheryl Cole, Amy Winehouse and Harry Styles.

One of David's other high-profile cases was in the Wagatha Christie trial, in which he represented Coleen Rooney. During the libel trail, he called Rebekah Vardy a "highly unreliable witness", saying she had deleted evidence and lied under oath.