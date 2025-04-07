Princess Catharina-Amalia marks major royal first as she flies solo in statement leather boots

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima's eldest daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia marked a major first on Monday, carrying out her first solo engagement abroad.

The Princess, who is the heir to the Dutch throne, travelled to Madrid in Spain where she paid a visit to the magnificent tulip garden at Plaza de Oriente.

© Getty Images Princess Catharina-Amalia offered the tulip garden as thank you for the people and government of Madrid for staying in the city during safety measures in 2023 and 2024

For the Spring outing, the 21-year-old looked picture-perfect in a deep red patterned midi dress splashed with a cream boho print. Her frock featured mid-length sleeves, an elegant V-neckline and an A-line skirt.

© Getty Images Princess Catharina-Amalia visited a tulip garden at Plaza de Oriente

She accessorised with a cluster of gleaming bangles and slipped on a pair of buttery soft leather boots in a chic Merlot hue. As for hair and makeup, the Dutch princess opted for natural waves and a radiant glow.

Catharina-Amalia offered the floral garden as a thank you to the people and government of Madrid.

© Getty Images The royal looked radiant in a bold red dress

The royal spent a year living in the Spanish capital after she received kidnap threats while studying in the Netherlands. The future queen had to leave her university accommodation shortly after starting her course at the University of Amsterdam in 2022 and was placed under heightened protection at her parents' home in The Hague.

According to NOS news, Catharina-Amalia lived and studied in Madrid for more than a year because of the threats and enjoyed greater freedom of movement in the Spanish capital.

Reflecting on her touching tulip gift, the Dutch Palace said at the time: "The Princess of Orange thanks Madrid and its people for the warm welcome in their city, which she was able to call home for some time, with a small tulip garden on Plaza de Oriente.

© Getty Images Princess Catharina-Amalia was born in December 2003

"The ambassador and the mayor of Madrid planted the first bulbs."

Tulips are the national flower of the Netherlands, with much of its agriculture dedicated to growing the flower.

Tulips are regularly given by the Dutch royal family as a sign of gratitude, with Ottawa in Canada being bestowed 100,000 tulip bulbs following World War II after they sheltered members of the House of Orange-Bissau.

Princess Catharina-Amalia's first solo engagement

The Princess carried out her first solo engagement back in February, christening the Dutch auxiliary ship, the Den Helder. During her visit, Catharina Amalia met with service personnel before carrying out a tour of some of the ship's rooms.

© Getty Images The royal's first solo outing saw her christen a ship

Christening ships have often been used by royals for a first solo engagement, with Catharina-Amalia's younger sister, Princess Alexia, undertaking a similar outing in 2023 for the Vox Alexia, a dredging ship.