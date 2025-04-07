Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Catharina-Amalia marks major royal first as she flies solo in statement leather boots
Subscribe
Princess Catharina-Amalia marks major royal first as she flies solo in statement leather boots
princess amalia in red dress © Getty Images

Princess Catharina-Amalia marks major royal first as she flies solo in statement leather boots

The Dutch royal is the eldest child of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima 

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima's eldest daughter Princess Catharina-Amalia marked a major first on Monday, carrying out her first solo engagement abroad.

The Princess, who is the heir to the Dutch throne, travelled to Madrid in Spain where she paid a visit to the magnificent tulip garden at Plaza de Oriente.

princess amalia in red dress and leather boots standing next to plaque© Getty Images
Princess Catharina-Amalia offered the tulip garden as thank you for the people and government of Madrid for staying in the city during safety measures in 2023 and 2024

For the Spring outing, the 21-year-old looked picture-perfect in a deep red patterned midi dress splashed with a cream boho print. Her frock featured mid-length sleeves, an elegant V-neckline and an A-line skirt.

group of people walking through tulip garden© Getty Images
Princess Catharina-Amalia visited a tulip garden at Plaza de Oriente

She accessorised with a cluster of gleaming bangles and slipped on a pair of buttery soft leather boots in a chic Merlot hue. As for hair and makeup, the Dutch princess opted for natural waves and a radiant glow.

Catharina-Amalia offered the floral garden as a thank you to the people and government of Madrid.

princess amalia posing with tulips in garden© Getty Images
The royal looked radiant in a bold red dress

The royal spent a year living in the Spanish capital after she received kidnap threats while studying in the Netherlands. The future queen had to leave her university accommodation shortly after starting her course at the University of Amsterdam in 2022 and was placed under heightened protection at her parents' home in The Hague.

According to NOS news, Catharina-Amalia lived and studied in Madrid for more than a year because of the threats and enjoyed greater freedom of movement in the Spanish capital.

Reflecting on her touching tulip gift, the Dutch Palace said at the time: "The Princess of Orange thanks Madrid and its people for the warm welcome in their city, which she was able to call home for some time, with a small tulip garden on Plaza de Oriente.

Princess Catharina-Amalia waving© Getty Images
Princess Catharina-Amalia was born in December 2003

"The ambassador and the mayor of Madrid planted the first bulbs."

Tulips are the national flower of the Netherlands, with much of its agriculture dedicated to growing the flower.

Tulips are regularly given by the Dutch royal family as a sign of gratitude, with Ottawa in Canada being bestowed 100,000 tulip bulbs following World War II after they sheltered members of the House of Orange-Bissau.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Alexia and Princess Catharina-Amalia join parents at Prince's Day ceremony

Princess Catharina-Amalia's first solo engagement

The Princess carried out her first solo engagement back in February, christening the Dutch auxiliary ship, the Den Helder. During her visit, Catharina Amalia met with service personnel before carrying out a tour of some of the ship's rooms.

Princess Catharina-Amalia sat at the controls of a boat© Getty Images
The royal's first solo outing saw her christen a ship

Christening ships have often been used by royals for a first solo engagement, with Catharina-Amalia's younger sister, Princess Alexia, undertaking a similar outing in 2023 for the Vox Alexia, a dredging ship.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More