Princess Catharina-Amalia wows in rare tiara moment after celebrating milestone
Princess Catharina-Amalia wows in rare tiara moment after celebrating milestone
Catharina-Amalia wowed in the Dutch Star tiara and a caped gown© Shutterstock

Princess Catharina-Amalia wows in rare tiara moment after celebrating milestone

The Dutch royal chose sentimental jewels

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Princess Catharina-Amalia sparkled at a state banquet just days after marking her 21st birthday.

The Dutch heir stepped out with her parents, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, as they hosted Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sous for a two-day state visit. 

The white-tie dinner called for evening gowns and tiaras, and Princess Catharina-Amalia did not disappoint with her look.

The royal opted for a shimmering lavender caped gown – fast becoming her signature style – by Japanese designer Tadashi Shoji.

The gown features a fitted heart-shaped bodice and intricate sequin detailing.

Catharina-Amalia chose sentimental jewels to top off her state banquet ensemble – a diamond collet necklace and the Dutch Star tiara – the headpiece her mother Queen Maxima wore on her wedding day in 2002.

The tiara, consisting of five ten-pointed stars, originally belonged to Queen Emma of The Netherlands, who died in 1934.

When Catharina-Amalia made her tiara debut in 2022, it was the Dutch Star she chose to wear for Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's 18th birthday gala.

Since then, she has also worn the Ruby Peacock Tiara and Queen Emma of the Netherlands' sapphire tiara.

The princess styled her blonde locks in an updo, with two loose tendrils to frame her face. She opted for a soft plum smoky eye makeup look and added a sweep of blusher across the cheeks, finishing with rose pink lipstick.

Meanwhile, Queen Maxima looked beautiful in a repeat burgundy off-the-shoulder gown with the Mellerio Ruby tiara, which also once belonged to Queen Emma.

Both the president and the king delivered speeches at the banquet with Willem-Alexander saying: "In the years ahead of us, Portugal will show the world that it is capable of great things. We want nothing more than to face that future with you. As trans-Atlantic-minded countries with an open view. As close partners within NATO and EU. And as trusted friends on the world stage."

