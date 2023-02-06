Queen Letizia and King Felipe announce daughter Sofia's big news

King Felipe and Queen Letizia have formally announced Infanta Sofia's plans for the next step of her education – and she's following in her big sister Princess Leonor's footsteps!

Spain's king and queen confirmed on Monday that their youngest daughter Sofia, who turns 16 in April, will be enrolled in the International Baccalaureate study program at UWC Atlantic College in Wales this September.

The statement shared that Sofia had passed the entry tests required for the college and that the king and queen will be footing the £76,000 bill for the two-year course.

Like her sister, Leonor, Sofia will move to the UK and reside at one of the eight boarding houses on campus.

Meanwhile, future queen Leonor and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherland's middle daughter, Princess Alexia, are both set to complete their studies at the picturesque college this summer.

UWC is set in the 12th century St Donat's Castle on the southern Welsh coast and campus facilities include a library, woodland, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, and classrooms within historic buildings.

It was founded in 1962 by German educationalist Kurt Hahn, who also set up Gordonstoun boarding school in Scotland, famously attended by King Charles.

Princess Leonor will finish her education at the college this summer

Notable alumni include King Willem-Alexander and Princess Raiyah bint Al-Hussein of Jordan. Princess Elisabeth of Belgium also graduated from the college in May 2020.

Infanta Sofia was born on 29 April 2007 at Ruber International Hospital in Madrid. She is currently a student at the Santa María de los Rosales school in the city.

