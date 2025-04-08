Prince Harry skips friend's wedding in the UK ahead of High Court appearance 

The Duke of Sussex is reported to have missed one of his close friend's weddings despite touching down in the UK, where the nuptials were taking place this weekend.

The Mail's Richard Eden reported that Harry missed his friend Lord Vivian's big day which saw him tie the knot at Chelsea Old Town Hall with Saweda Kamara, a US compliance director. The vows were followed by a reception at The Nomad Hotel.

Lord Vivian, whose name is Charles, is one of Harry's closest "band of brothers" featuring alongside the Prince in a photo of his closest pals on his wedding day outside Windsor Castle to Meghan Markle in 2018.

According to Richard, Lord Vivian did invite Harry to his big day and When asked why the duke didn't attend, Lord Vivian said: "I don't know. He has a lot on."

The Lord's big day came just hours after the Duke touched down in the UK ahead of his High Court appearance on Tuesday morning.

Harry's return to the UK

Harry landed in the UK at around 3pm while his father was seen touching down in London on Sunday ahead of his state visit to Italy.

Despite the potential for a reunion, HELLO! understands that the King headed to London on Sunday for a private appointment, therefore it was "not possible" for Harry and the monarch to reunite.

Speaking to HELLO!, royal author Ingrid Seward said it would be a "shame" if Charles and Harry don't get an opportunity to meet this week. "If they don't see each other, it's a shame because I think that the King will be very concerned for his son about Sentebale," she explained.

"That's something that would concern you if your son had been pretty rude and unpleasant, you'd still be concerned that something he'd started in his own name that was so important to him, he'd had to resign from. King Charles might have a few words of wisdom for Harry over that. If there was ever an appropriate moment, it would be an appropriate moment."

Despite the ongoing drama, Prince Harry looked in high spirits on Tuesday morning when he was photographed arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice.

Harry's two-day proceedings will see him appeal the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the country.