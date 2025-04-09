Prince Harry sets the record straight on what really happened at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s wedding

King Charles and Queen Camilla tied the knot 20 years ago, saying 'I do' on 9 April 2005. At the time, controversy surrounded Charles' second wedding, and his children Prince William and Prince Harry were among those who were not sure about the union.

In Harry's memoir, Spare, he has set the record straight about the press reports that he and William snuck out of the church. It turns out, the reports were unfounded.

© Anwar Hussein Prince Harry and Prince William advised his father not to marry Camilla

He wrote: "There are published reports that Willy and I snuck out of the church and hung 'just married' signs on their car. I don't think so. I might've hung a sign 'Be happy' if I'd thought of it at the time."

He continued: "I do remember watching them drive off and thinking: They're happy. They're really happy. Damn, I'd like all of us to be happy."

However, earlier in the same chapter, the Duke explained that neither him nor William wanted their father to marry Camilla. He penned: "We support you, we said. We endorse Camilla, we said. Just please don't marry her. Just be together, Pa."

© Graham Wiltshire Harry has detailed what actually happened on the big day

Concern was around the media storm that the nuptials would bring. "A wedding would cause controversy. It would incite the press. It would make the whole country, the whole world, talk about Mummy, compare Mummy and Camilla, and nobody wanted that. Least of all Camilla," wrote Harry.

When Harry was 21, he spoke fondly of Camilla: "She's a wonderful woman and she's made our father very, very happy, which is the most important thing," he said, adding: "Look at the position she's come into. Don't always feel sorry for me and William, feel sorry for her. We are grateful for her… we're very happy to have her around."

Camilla has supported Charles over the years, was by his side when he was crowned King and now she's there every step of the way through his cancer treatment.

The royal couple marked their 20-year anniversary by releasing three new intimate portraits, showing they are more loved up than ever.

They also released a wonderful video which was a slideshow of pictures from over the years, including them dancing, laughing and having bags of fun. Watch:

WATCH: A special video to mark King Charles and Queen Camilla's wedding anniversary

The post racked up over 23,000 likes in just one hour and many fans left their well wishes in the comments. "Happy anniversary Your Majesties! What joy to see you both so happy and in love. God bless you both with many more joyous years!" and: "Aww this made me so emotional! Congratulations on your 20th Anniversary," were among the comments.

The couple typically mark their anniversary privately, but the fact that this year coincides with their travels to Italy means that they will spend the evening at a black-tie State Banquet at the Quirinale, hosted by the president of Italy, Sergio Mattarella.

To mark their anniversary, a social media post read: "As we begin our first visit to Italy as King and Queen, we are so looking forward to celebrating our twentieth wedding anniversary in such a special place – and with such wonderful people! A presto, Roma e Ravenna!-Charles R & Camilla R."

A look back through King Charles and Queen Camilla's wedding day:

© Photo: Getty Images Official portraits The royals gathered in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle for the photos.



© ODD ANDERSEN Bridal blue Camilla wore blue coat dress embroidered with gold details and accessorised with a gold feather headpiece by Philip Treacy.



© Photo: Getty Images Beautiful bouquet The wedding bouquet featured lily-of-the-valley and yellow, purple and white primroses with a sprig of myrtle – a traditional addition to royal wedding flowers.

