The Duchess of Edinburgh melts hearts with puppies - best photos

The Duchess of Edinburgh couldn't contain her joy as she played with puppies during a visit to the Yellow Labrador Club on Tuesday.

Sophie, 60, was so taken by the dogs that "we had to watch carefully that she didn't sneak one in her pocket," club honorary secretary Sussie Wiles joked.

"She was very taken with a fox-red, nine-week-old puppy. That was one that was definitely heading for her handbag," she added.

WATCH: All about the Duchess of Edinburgh

The Duchess, dressed in a linen blazer, striped knitwear and cream trousers, was pictured making a big of fuss of the pups as she accepted licks in return.

Sophie visited Windsor Great Park for an afternoon of gundog demonstrations, tea, and puppy cuddles, as she met members of the club and their dogs to learn about the breed and its work.

The mother-of-two has become the newest patron of the Yellow Labrador Club, following in the footsteps of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II.

See the best photos from her outing.

1/ 6 © Getty 'Lovely afternoon' Sophie was welcomed by a number of members before taking a walk around the grounds, viewing club memorabilia and being introduced to the dogs, and was then involved in a gundog demonstration before afternoon tea. Ms Wiles said of the Duchess: "It was a really lovely afternoon. We had a gundog demonstration for her, and Her Royal Highness also sent some dogs herself to see if she could do the same as the professionals and she was very good, so that was quite fun. "And then we just enjoyed a nice afternoon tea and got to know each other a little bit better over a lovely tea."

2/ 6 © Getty Warm welcome The pups were happy to see their royal visitor, greeting her with jumps, wagging tails and licks. Ms Wiles said: "Labradors are very enthusiastic to see anyone new and I think this was no exception. "They greeted her with a lot of enthusiasm."

3/ 6 © Getty Dog owner The Duchess has three dogs of her own, two black labradors, Teal and Teasel and a working cocker spaniel, Mole. Sophie beamed as she stroked each of the pups during her engagement.

4/ 6 © Getty Down-to-earth Duchess Ms Wiles praised Sophie for her relaxed and down-to-earth demeanour, saying: "She really put us at ease and it was lovely to have her as part of our group. "None of us felt awkward, she made us all feel very much at ease and I think the most fun part was probably when she got involved in sending the dogs to find these hidden dummies. "She said she wants to be very much involved in our events in the future so we will have to keep her updated on what we do. That's a lovely aspect that she really wants to take part in and make a difference."

5/ 6 © Getty Sophie's new patronage Founded in 1924, the Yellow Labrador Club encourages the breeding of pure Yellow Labrador Retrievers to conserve the best type of working dog; to encourage Field Trials; and to ensure having qualified judges at shows.



6/ 6 © Getty Pawsome picture The Duchess managed a picture-perfect portrait with the dogs she met at The Yellow Labrador Club



Listen: Has Harry 'met his match'?