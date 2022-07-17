Duchess Camilla's stunning 75th birthday portrait features unexpected family member

A new portrait of the Duchess of Cornwall has been shared by the official Clarence House Instagram account to mark her 75th birthday.

The wife of Prince Charles looks radiant in the photograph, captured by royal photographer Chris Jackson. Wearing an elegant summer dress complete with a feminine V-neck collar adorned with blue and pink flowers, Duchess Camilla was pictured in the gardens of her Wiltshire home - and royal fans were delighted to see she was joined by an unexpected family member.

The future Queen Consort was photographed alongside her beloved Jack Russell Terrier, Beth, who sat on her lap and gazed into the camera.

Camilla, who is patron of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, adopted both her Jack Russells Beth and Bluebell from the charity, which has rehomed more than three million animals since being founded in 1860.

They've even accompanied the Duchess on a few royal outings over the years, so it comes as no surprise Beth was pictured alongside Camilla on her milestone birthday.

The post on Clarence House's Instagram read: "Thank you for all your kind messages and well wishes on The Duchess of Cornwall’s 75th birthday today!"

Royal fans across the world were quick to react to the stunning portrait of the royal. "She is more beautiful than ever," commented one fan, as another penned: "Happy Birthday Ma'am. Love & regards from Germany. May your new year be blessed with health, happiness and fulfilment! By the way... that's such a lovely picture!"

"Happy Birthday Your Royal Highness. May your special day be blessed with all the good vibes you spread out into the world. Wishing you happiness and joy," added a third fan.

The royal was photographed in her own garden - Image Credit: Chris Jackson

Chris Jackson took to his personal Instagram account to share further photographs of the Duchess. He shared: "Really special to photograph the Duchess of Cornwall at her home in Wiltshire for her 75th Birthday. I’ve spent many years travelling around the world photographing The Duchess on Royal Tours and engagements so it’s lovely to photograph her somewhere she feels so relaxed.

"I love the fact she even grew the impressive peaches in the photo," he added.

