Princess Kate's brother James Middleton shares message from 'incredible sister'

Ahead of Princess Kate's TV appearance for the annual Royal Carols: Together at Christmas special on Christmas Eve, her brother James Middleton is showing his support.

James took to his social media page to share a sweet card that he'd been given as a guest at the carol service at Westminster Abbey, which took place on December 6, 2024.

On the card was the "Together at Christmas" tagline with the quotes: "'How did I help?' 'You were by my side. Which was everything.'"

Alongside it, James added a message from his sister, which read: "'At Christmas, and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other. Because in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other's light.'"

"A very powerful message from my incredible sister at [a] special time of the year," he wrote, concluding with: "Merry Christmas to you all."

Fans rushed to shower the Princess of Wales with supportive messages as well, with one saying: "It really is a beautiful message, your sister is an incredible woman and loved by the entire world! Thank you for always being there for her! I hope you will all have a wonderful Christmas."

Another wrote: "Your sister is an incredible lady, looking forward to watching this evening," with a third adding: "Princess Catherine said it BEST! Merry Christmas James and your family!"

Kate herself shared a statement ahead of the special, which will also feature Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Join us on @ITV and @ITVX for the Together at Christmas Carol Service at 7.30pm this evening," she said. The service is available to watch on Britbox outside the UK.

© Getty Images Kate returned to the public eye at the Christmas carol service on December 6, 2024

"This service reflects upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this year's celebrations."

The Princess also recorded a voiceover to start the program, reading from a letter she previously wrote that was included with the event's order of service. "The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others," she says.

"It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences."

© WPA Pool The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were all on hand to support Princess Kate at the service

"Above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear. The love that we show ourselves and the love we show others. Love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving, and love that brings joy and hope."

The appearance at the carol service marked a major return to the public eye for the royal, who spent nine months away from her royal life as she underwent preventative chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer.

© Getty Images A Kindness Tree is one of the marquee features from this year's carol service

She shared the news with a video message in March, but provided an update six months later in which she joyfully declared that she had completed her treatment, giving a glimpse of her serene life with her husband and their three loving children.