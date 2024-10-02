King Charles and Queen Camilla reunite with Duchess Sophie at royal reception – best photos

The Duchess of Edinburgh has reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla at a special reception held ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting later this month.
The royals met several celebrities from Commonwealth countries including Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse, who hail from Australia and South Africa respectively, as well as Jamaican singer and actress Grace Jones.
Charles and Sophie have a close relationship, however, this marked the pair's first official joint engagement since the monarch hosted the Emperor and Empress of Japan back in June.
See below for the best photos from the reception…