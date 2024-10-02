King Charles and Queen Camilla reunite with Duchess Sophie at royal reception – best photos

The Duchess of Edinburgh has reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla at a special reception held ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting later this month.

The royals met several celebrities from Commonwealth countries including Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse, who hail from Australia and South Africa respectively, as well as Jamaican singer and actress Grace Jones.

WATCH: King Charles hosts event alongside Duchess of Edinburgh

Charles and Sophie have a close relationship, however, this marked the pair's first official joint engagement since the monarch hosted the Emperor and Empress of Japan back in June.

See below for the best photos from the reception…

1/ 4 © WPA Pool Reunited at last Charles hosted the reception alongside his wife, Camilla, and the Duchess of Edinburgh. The monarch wore a blue suit, while Sophie looked gorgeous in a floral dress.



2/ 4 © WPA Pool Grace and the King Among the people the King met was singer and actress Grace Jones, who the monarch managed to make giggle. Speaking after the event, the A View to a Kill star said: "I have met them a few times, ever since James Bond. I also did the hula hoop for the Queen at the Jubilee. "So we have a history. Being Jamaican, I believe that the Commonwealth has positives. It’s a very good thing that brings people together in a positive way."

3/ 4 © WPA Pool Strictly speaking Charles and Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood had a good laugh at the event, although Craig revealed he didn't think the monarch would be tuning into Strictly Come Dancing at the weekends. Telling the royal that he was bringing out his own album, Craig later told media: "I think he would prefer to listen to an album than Strictly. The Queen loves Strictly, not sure the King is such a fan. I know the Queen absolutely adores it."

4/ 4 © PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo An impressive display Charles was treated to an impressive dance by former rugby player Freddie Tuilagi. The 53-year-old, who was acting as an honorary consul from Samoa gave a traditional Siva Samoa dance, with the monarch even getting involved! After the event, Freddie joked: "The King is going to Samoa and so we gave him a bit of a taste of Samoa man, dancing, man. I said to King I'm going to do it for you when you get to Samoa you experience it. He said he loved it, he loved it. They were good moves, he had good moves."

