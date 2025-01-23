Prince William's low-key former residence with 'leisure centre loos'

You may associate Prince William with his grand London home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace or his Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage, but the royal used to reside in an altogether more low-key form of accommodation…

A far cry from the luxury the heir to the throne is probably accustomed to, William once lived in very basic living quarters indeed, and that was when he was at the military academy, Sandhurst.

On the British Army website there is forum comment from a reservist called Jen who has experienced the basic training at Sandhurst and she details what the residence is like including the "leisure centre loos and showers".

When answering, what is the accommodation like, Jen penned: "Accommodation at Sandhurst is good. You spend your first term in Old College (the big white building that you see in all the Sandhurst Pictures) and usually you'd have your own room."

© imageBROKER/Shutterstock The Old College building at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst where William would have stayed

She went on to explain that a room consists of "a single bed, desk, cupboard, drawers etc" and she also adds that it comes with "free wifi".

"Some of the boys sometimes have to share (i.e. two to a room) but not always - depending on the numbers in the intake," she added. Although there is a chance William's year would have been highly subscribed, for security reasons he would have been likely to have been given his own room.

Jen describes the washroom facilities: "There's a bathroom for the females and a bathroom for the guys. These are much like you'd get in a leisure centre (loos and showers) and there's also a couple of baths in their own cubicles too."'

Living in Wales

Prince William's career then led him to the RAF, working as a search and rescue pilot and during this time, William and his then new wife Princess Kate lived together in Anglesey.

Prince William and Princess Kate's four-bedroom home in Anglesey, Wales

The couple shared a remote cottage on the Bodorgan Estate and Kate has previously spoken out about how that period was "isolating" for her with her tiny new son Prince George.

"It was so isolated, so cut off, I didn't have my family around me, he was doing night shifts," she said.

Windsor life

William, Kate and their three beautiful children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis now have a gorgeous family home in Windsor near to King Charles' castle, on the grounds of Great Windsor Park.

© Shutterstock The Wales family live in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

Since moving in, the family have only shown a few very small glimpses inside their private abode, but the history books tell us a lot more about the residence, including that it was made from parts taken from the original Royal Lodge which is located nearby.