Queen's corgis inherited by Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew mark special milestone

When Queen Elizabeth II sadly died in 2022, her beloved corgis went into the custody of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew.

On Friday, the Duchess of York shared a series of photos, one of which featured the pooch pair Muik and Sandy. The duo took pride of place as the featured photo in the carousel.

Captioning the post, Sarah penned; "Happy International Pet Day to my seven sweet doggies! From their wagging tails and comforting cuddles, to the calming presence and loyal companionship they give every single day, life is simply brighter with these amazing furry friends by my side."

The photo, which Sarah has previously posted, showed the doggy-duo cuddling up to their owner whilst on the grounds of her home Royal Lodge.

Royal fans were delighted to see the pups make an appearance on Sarah's feed. One commented: "Beautiful. Her Majesty chose you well to care for her little dogs."

© Instagram Sarah has a special bond with the corgis

A second added: "Oh Sarah, Queen Elizabeth would be so happy she left them in good hands."

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Such beautiful family dogs, glad to see our Queen's dogs are happy and healthy."

Sarah's other furry friends

The Duchess' post also featured a series of snaps featuring her other dogs, Roary, Ginger, and Poppy and two more of her pups whose names are unknown.

One photo showed Sarah riding a bicycle with one of the dogs in the front basket.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

A family affair

It isn't just Sarah who loves her dogs as her sister Jane has her own pet business Licki Mats, which is something the Duchess confessed she uses to give her dogs a sweet treat.

Last month, Sarah revealed: "I use Licki Mats for all my seven dogs, and for the two corgis, sometimes I give them yoghurt in one of these Licki Mats [and put it in the freezer]. It's like an ice cream! I just walked past an ice cream van, I would like an ice cream, so why wouldn't your pet?" See the video below.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson reveals the special treat she gives the late Queen's corgis

Sarah surprised her sister at Crufts where she gushed about the product. Jane usually resides on the Australian Gold Coast, therefore it’s likely the sisters don’t get to see each other often.