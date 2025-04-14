The Duchess of Westminster debuts baby bump as she's pictured for the first time since pregnancy news

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster paid a visit to the University of Chester on Monday.
During their visit, which comes just one month after the pair revealed they are expecting their first child together, Hugh and Olivia toured the Queen's Park campus in Handbridge which is home to the Chester Business School, the Wheeler building and the Faculty of Health, Medicine and Society.
They were welcomed by Vice-Chancellor Professor Eunice Simmons and also met with Professor Kurt Allman, Pro Vice-Chancellor (PVC) and Executive Dean Science, Business and Enterprise, and Kirstie Simpson, Dean, Chester Business School.
Of their visit, the Duke of Westminster said: "It was a pleasure for Olivia and I to visit the University of Chester and see first-hand the amazing facilities and inspiring work taking place there.
"From the Business School’s regional and international engagement to the cutting-edge medical training technologies, the University is playing a vital role in shaping future professionals and contributing to both the local community and global education."
Vice-Chancellor Professor Eunice Simmons, meanwhile, said: "I was delighted to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Westminster to the University. The visit was an informal opportunity to show them some of the university’s outstanding facilities and to discuss how we contribute positively to the region and beyond."
Later on, the couple, who tied the knot in June last year, were shown an extensive range of simulation and virtual reality suites, as well as an Anatomage table which displays 3D graphical representations of human anatomy.
Hugh and Olivia's family expansion
Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Westminster announced the happy news that they are expecting their first child together.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple said: "The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer. The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together."
The pair wed in a fairytale ceremony at Chester Cathedral on 7 June last year. Their wedding was attended by several members of the royal family, including Prince William and Princess Eugenie.
Hugh, who is King Charles's godson, met Olivia back in 2021 through mutual friends. They got engaged in April 2023 after a whirlwind romance.