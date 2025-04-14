The Duchess of Westminster debuts baby bump as she's pictured for the first time since pregnancy news

The Duke and Duchess of Westminster paid a visit to the University of Chester on Monday.

During their visit, which comes just one month after the pair revealed they are expecting their first child together, Hugh and Olivia toured the Queen's Park campus in Handbridge which is home to the Chester Business School, the Wheeler building and the Faculty of Health, Medicine and Society.

© Jon Lingwood Hugh and Olivia toured the University of Chester

They were welcomed by Vice-Chancellor Professor Eunice Simmons and also met with Professor Kurt Allman, Pro Vice-Chancellor (PVC) and Executive Dean Science, Business and Enterprise, and Kirstie Simpson, Dean, Chester Business School.

© Jon Lingwood The Duke and Duchess of Westminster were presented with a bouquet of flowers

Of their visit, the Duke of Westminster said: "It was a pleasure for Olivia and I to visit the University of Chester and see first-hand the amazing facilities and inspiring work taking place there.

© Getty Images The couple are expecting their first child together

"From the Business School’s regional and international engagement to the cutting-edge medical training technologies, the University is playing a vital role in shaping future professionals and contributing to both the local community and global education."

Vice-Chancellor Professor Eunice Simmons, meanwhile, said: "I was delighted to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Westminster to the University. The visit was an informal opportunity to show them some of the university’s outstanding facilities and to discuss how we contribute positively to the region and beyond."

© Jon Lingwood The pair were shown how an Anatomage table works

Later on, the couple, who tied the knot in June last year, were shown an extensive range of simulation and virtual reality suites, as well as an Anatomage table which displays 3D graphical representations of human anatomy.

DUKE OF WESTMINSTER: FACT FILE Meet the Duke of Westminster​​​​ © Getty Hugh Grosvenor is the 7th Duke of Westminster

He is the third child and only son of Natalia and the late Gerald Grosvenor

He inherited the dukedom, a huge fortune and Eaton Hall at the age of 25

The Duke was styled as Earl Grosvenor from his birth in 1991 until his father's death in 2016

He studied at Mostyn House School and Ellesmere College in Shropshire

Obtained a degree in Countryside Management from Newcastle University His staggering net worth Hugh topped this year's Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List, boasting a fortune of £10.1 billion

He is Chair of both the Grosvenor Trustees and the Westminster Foundation

Grosvenor Group owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia Other facts He is known as Hughie among friends

Owns half of Mayfair

The Duke represents Team GB at Olympic Skeet Shooting competitions

He is also President of the national charity, the Country Trust

Hugh and Olivia's family expansion

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Westminster announced the happy news that they are expecting their first child together.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Everything to know about the Duke of Westminster

In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple said: "The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer. The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together."

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster and Olivia Grosvenor, Duchess of Westminster pose for photos after their wedding ceremony at Chester Cathedral

The pair wed in a fairytale ceremony at Chester Cathedral on 7 June last year. Their wedding was attended by several members of the royal family, including Prince William and Princess Eugenie.

Hugh, who is King Charles's godson, met Olivia back in 2021 through mutual friends. They got engaged in April 2023 after a whirlwind romance.