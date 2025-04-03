Duke of Westminster celebrates as he shares 'exciting' news

The Duke of Westminster had reason to celebrate on Thursday as the 34-year-old confirmed an exciting new partnership for his Westminster Foundation.
Taking to social media, the charitable organisation shared: "We're thrilled to announce a five-year partnership with @sporteduk." The post signed off with emojis of a shaking hand and of a gold medal.
Sported is a charity that aims to "unleash the power of grassroots sport to transform lives and strengthen communities". Their website explains that they offer "expertise, resources and support programmes" to different organisations and groups that offer sport or other forms of physical exercise.
The Westminster Foundation, meanwhile, is a charity that focuses on improving the lives of vulnerable children and young people. The Duke's charitable arm, which he runs, is supported by various organisations that they partner with.
The Duke's charity work
The godfather of Prince George plays an active role in his charity and back in December, he and Olivia made their first public appearance since their wedding at a charitable event in partnership with the Duke's foundation.
An Instagram post from the Westminster Foundation revealed its new partnership with School Food Matters, a charity which aims to teach children about food and to increase their access to healthy and sustainable food during their education.
In the photos, the Duke and Duchess were seen visiting a local school and meeting with schoolchildren as they heard about the impact of the charity. The married couple were seen talking to the local children as they enjoyed some breakfast.
Duke's other exciting news
The Duke's latest charity news isn't his only exciting news, as he and his wife, Olivia Henson, are also expecting their first child.
The couple, who tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at Chester Cathedral on 7 June 2024, confirmed their happy news in a statement released on 12 March.
A spokesperson for the couple said: "The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer. The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together."