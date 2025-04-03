Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duke of Westminster celebrates as he shares 'exciting' news – details
Duke of Westminster and bride Olivia Henson on their wedding day© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I

The Duke of Westminster is currently expecting his first child with his wife, Olivia Henson

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duke of Westminster had reason to celebrate on Thursday as the 34-year-old confirmed an exciting new partnership for his Westminster Foundation.

Taking to social media, the charitable organisation shared: "We're thrilled to announce a five-year partnership with @sporteduk." The post signed off with emojis of a shaking hand and of a gold medal.

The Duke shared some exciting news© Instagram
Sported is a charity that aims to "unleash the power of grassroots sport to transform lives and strengthen communities". Their website explains that they offer "expertise, resources and support programmes" to different organisations and groups that offer sport or other forms of physical exercise.

The Westminster Foundation, meanwhile, is a charity that focuses on improving the lives of vulnerable children and young people. The Duke's charitable arm, which he runs, is supported by various organisations that they partner with.

The Duke's charity work

The godfather of Prince George plays an active role in his charity and back in December, he and Olivia made their first public appearance since their wedding at a charitable event in partnership with the Duke's foundation.

Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster and Olivia Henson are chauffeured in the Bentley Motors 1930 8-Litre following their wedding© Getty
The Duke supports several charities

An Instagram post from the Westminster Foundation revealed its new partnership with School Food Matters, a charity which aims to teach children about food and to increase their access to healthy and sustainable food during their education.

In the photos, the Duke and Duchess were seen visiting a local school and meeting with schoolchildren as they heard about the impact of the charity. The married couple were seen talking to the local children as they enjoyed some breakfast.

Duke's other exciting news

The Duke's latest charity news isn't his only exciting news, as he and his wife, Olivia Henson, are also expecting their first child.

The Duke of Westminster and his wife Olivia leave Chester Cathedral© Getty
The happy couple will be parents later this year

The couple, who tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at Chester Cathedral on 7 June 2024, confirmed their happy news in a statement released on 12 March.

A spokesperson for the couple said: "The Duke and Duchess of Westminster are very pleased to share that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the summer. The couple are delighted with the news and are very much looking forward to starting a family together."

DUKE OF WESTMINSTER: FACT FILE

Meet the Duke of Westminster​​​​

Duke of Westminster speaking at Defence and National Rehabilitation Centre© Getty
  •  Hugh Grosvenor is the 7th Duke of Westminster
  • He is the third child and only son of Natalia and the late Gerald Grosvenor
  • He inherited the dukedom, a huge fortune and Eaton Hall at the age of 25
  • The Duke was styled as Earl Grosvenor from his birth in 1991 until his father's death in 2016
  • He studied at Mostyn House School and Ellesmere College in Shropshire
  • Obtained a degree in Countryside Management from Newcastle University

His staggering net worth

  • Hugh topped this year's Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List, boasting a fortune of £10.1 billion
  • He is Chair of both the Grosvenor Trustees and the Westminster Foundation 
  • Grosvenor Group owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia

Other facts

  • He is known as Hughie among friends
  • Owns half of Mayfair
  • The Duke represents Team GB at Olympic Skeet Shooting competitions
  • He is also President of the national charity, the Country Trust

