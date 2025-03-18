The Duke of Westminster's sprawling ancestral home where he could raise family with wife Olivia 

Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony back in June last year.
The pair, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Westminster, exchanged vows at Chester Cathedral in front of family and friends as well as members of the royal family such as Prince William and Princess Eugenie.
Hugh's ancestral home
Following their nuptials, the pair held a glittering reception at Hugh's sprawling ancestral home, Eaton Hall.
The idyllic estate is located on the outskirts of Chester and has been in the Grosvenor family since the 1400s.
It was where Hugh grew up with his parents Gerald and Natalia and his three sisters Lady Tamara, Lady Edwina and Lady Viola.
Hugh later inherited the property and became the 7th Duke of Westminster following the death of his father in August 2016.
Relocation
While it hasn't been confirmed, it seems likely that Hugh and Olivia, who are now expecting their first child together, will make Eaton Hall their new home.
Olivia spoke of their plans to relocate from the Big Smoke back in May last year.
During a visit to Chester to meet with three charities, Olivia said: "It's obviously a place where we will live, where we'll be building our lives together.
"And we're slowly transitioning to move up from London and be much more permanent here and really putting roots down. So actually, yes it was a really easy decision in the end."
Keep scrolling to find out more about Hugh's ancestral home where he'll likely raise his family alongside Olivia…
The ornate property
The Cheshire estate boasts a French chateau-style home that was first constructed in the 17th century.
Over the years, it has seen significant changes and was once demolished in favour of a much larger building. It was given a French twist in the late 1980s after the design was not considered to be in keeping with the surrounding landscape.
The original property was thought to have a whopping 150 bedrooms.
It's a private residence, but the gardens are open three days each year to raise money for charity.
The rambling estate
Eaton Hall sits on 11,000 acres of luscious land. It's surrounded by an array of formal gardens, parkland, farmland and woodland. Highlights include the property's rose gardens, the dragon garden, the walled kitchen garden, the lake walk and the wildflower garden.
Beyond this, there is also a Dutch Tea House which is located in the Tea Garden.
There is also a chapel dubbed Eaton chapel which features spell-binding stained-glass windows crafted by Frederic James Shields.
It's also home to Grosvenor Farms which is one of the UK's leading dairy and arable farms, producing over 32 million litres of fresh milk a year, as well as 45,000 tonnes of forage for animal feed and 4,500 tonnes of grains and oilseeds. The farms are aiming to become carbon net zero by 2030.
Elsewhere, the estate has a facility which produces sustainably grown British timber products.
You may also like
ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB
Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.