Why Princess Kate and her three children did not attend the Duke of Westminster's wedding with Prince William

The Princess of Wales has been keeping a low profile in recent months as she undergoes preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis. And while many royal watchers are hoping to glimpse the royal at the Duke of Westminster's wedding on Friday, Kate was absent from the day's proceedings.

Her husband Prince William made a solo appearance, attending in a private capacity as he takes on the role of an usher. Kate will no doubt have remained at home in Windsor with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are all at school.

Hugh Grosvenor, the seventh Duke of Westminster, will tie the knot with Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral and will be surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

Since confirming her cancer diagnosis back in March, Princess Kate has taken a step back from royal duties and has been recovering away from the public eye.

Royal sources recently told HELLO! Kate will not return to royal duties any time soon as the royal "needs the space and privacy to recover". They claimed the Princess will not go back to work until her medical team gives her the green light.

Since Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia announced their engagement back in April 2023, many royal fans have speculated that Prince William and Kate's eldest son, Prince George, who is also the Duke's godson, would attend the wedding and possibly act as a page boy.

However, in a previous episode of A Right Royal Podcast, HELLO! royal editor Emily Nash has revealed that her understanding is that the ten-year-old will not attend.

"I think there was some expectation by royal fans that George might appear, he might take part as a page boy. And perhaps he might have but this is all happening on a Friday, it's a school day," Emily explained.

"Aside from everything else that's going on for William and Kate and their family at the moment, it's something they've probably considered at length, because if you take your child out of school for a wedding does that set a precedent? It is a really tricky one."

Close connections with the royal family

The Duke, 33, shares a close bond with Prince William and Princess Kate and attended Prince George's christening at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace after being named as one of his godparents.

Meanwhile, King Charles is one of Hugh's godparents. The Princess of Wales also previously teamed up with his sister, Lady Edwina. The royal was on hand to show her support when Lady Edwina opened a new family-friendly residential centre in Southampton last year.

Will King Charles and Queen Camilla attend the wedding?

It is not known whether King Charles and Queen Camilla, who also enjoy a close relationship with the Grosvenor family, will attend but so far only William is poised to go.

It is also understood that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will miss out on Hugh and Olivia's big day. Like William, Harry has long shared a strong friendship with Hugh, who is also a godfather to Prince Archie, five.