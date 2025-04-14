Princess Kate interrupts family holiday to share new video from Lake District 

The Princess of Wales emphasised her love of nature as she appeared in a new video during her family's Easter break.

Kate, 43, who sported a baker boy cap in the short film, was seen taking a stroll near the shores of Lake Windermere in the Lake District last month with a group of Scouts from Cumbria and Stretford, Greater Manchester.

The Princess described how she experiences a "very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection" when spending time in nature, giving her a "sense of peace" in a "very busy world".

Kate chatted with Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields, about the importance of the natural world and its ability to support our health and wellbeing.

Watch below…

WATCH: Princess Kate looks country chic in baker boy cap to take a walk in the Lake District

Dwayne asked the Princess as they walked through woodland: "When you come out here, when all the stresses and strains of regular life happen and you come into a space like this, what do you think about?"

Kate replied: "I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection I suppose, these environments.

"Not everyone has that same relationship perhaps with nature, but it is so therefore meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sort of sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world."

The Princess with Chief Scout Dwayne Fields

The royal mother-of-three, who is in remission from cancer, has long advocated the benefits of spending time in the natural world, previously revealing how nature became her family's "sanctuary" in the wake of her diagnosis and during her chemotherapy treatment.

It was the first meeting between Kate and Dwayne who took on his role in September.

© Kensington Palace Kate has been joint president of the Scouts since 2020

The Princess, who has been joint president of the Scouts since 2020, told him: "What's so fantastic about the Scouts is that the same foundation has sort of always been there, and still, despite how different the modern-day world is now, actually it still resonates with so many young people and it's making such a massive difference to them."

© Kensington Palace Kate enjoyed a stroll in the Lake District in a video which was filmed in March

Dwayne said: "When you come out into a natural environment, it helps you understand yourself that much more.

"We really belong in nature. We're in tune with it and I think we need to come back to it because there is definitely something about being in nature that’s connected to our wellbeing."

© Kensington Palace Exploring the map with the youngsters

Kate who was dressed casually in an oatmeal-coloured roll neck jumper with a bomber jacket, jeans and walking boots, was also seen following a map with a group of youngsters aged ten to 15.

The Princess told them: "It’s so beautiful because so many of the walks here, you can see Lake Windermere because it's huge isn’t it?

"Look how hilly it is in here. Have you done any of these big mountains?"

© Kensington Palace Kate sported a baker boy hat with a bomber jacket, knitwear and jeans

Prince William and Kate are currently taking a break from their royal duties while their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, are off from school for the Easter holidays.

Proud president of the Scouts

Kate was previously a volunteer with a Cub Scout pack when she and Prince William lived in Anglesey, North Wales.

© Getty Building a den with the Scouts at Gilwell Park in 2019

She has carried out numerous visits to Scout groups over the years, including joining Cubs in North Wootton, near King's Lynn in Norfolk, in 2016 to celebrate 100 years of the youth movement and visiting the Scouts' headquarters in Gilwell Park in Essex in 2019.

© Getty The Waleses volunteered with the Scouts to celebrate the coronation in 2023

In celebration of the King's coronation in 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children volunteered with a local Scout group in Slough, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis seen painting, shifting sand in a wheelbarrow and toasting marshmallows.

