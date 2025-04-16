Meghan Markle clarifies 'most important' title she has weeks after correcting Mindy Kaling

The second episode of Meghan Markle's new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, was released on Monday, and with it came plenty of new revelations, including her favourite title - and no, it's not her royal one.

In the second episode of her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, which featured actress Mindy Kaling, the Duchess corrected Mindy when she referred to her as Meghan Markle, clarifying that she now goes by Meghan Sussex. However, while Meghan holds several royal titles, in this week's podcast episode, the As Ever founder revealed what her true favourite is.

Meghan chatted with lawyer, politician, and founder of her non-profit Girls Who Code, Reshma Saujani. During their conversation, Reshma quoted something Meghan said in the past which has stuck with her, the phrase being: the "most important title she has" is mom.

© Instagram Meghan said her favourite title is being a mother

Reshma said: "You have this beautiful line that I quote all the time that 'the most important title I have is mom.' And I so desperately wanted that title. You know?" To which Meghan replied: "I do."

Meghan is a proud mum of her two children, Prince Archie, five and Princess Lilibet, three, whom she shares with her husband Prince Harry.

Also in the episode, Meghan and Reshma opened up about their experience with miscarriage as it was something her guest went through repeatedly whilst setting up her non-profit organisation.

© Getty Images for Caring Across G Meghan's guest this week was American lawyer, politician and non-profit founder Reshma Saujani

Meghan previously revealed she suffered a miscarriage in an essay in 2020, a year after Prince Archie was born. Prince Harry also wrote about it in his memoir Spare.

Meghan said: "I'll bring this up if you are comfortable talking about it... I have spoken about the miscarriage we experienced. And I think in some parallel way, when you have to learn to detach from the thing that you have so much promise and hope for and to be able to be OK at a certain point to let something go, something go that you plan to love for a long time."

Reshma said: "Yeah. I feel like you are reading my diaries as that's really insightful as I don't think anyone has said it that way for me but that's right because here I was for so many years trying to get pregnant, having miscarriages because I had auto-immune issues and I got into this kind of scary habit where I would be in a doctor's office and they'd be like, you have no heartbeat.

"And I should have just gone home and gone to sleep and curled up with my husband. But I would just take a breath and I would just show up in a living room, on a stage and just perform. And often times I was just performing to these children that I desperately wanted and I just got really good at that but it was eating me up inside."

Archie and Lilibet

Later in the conversation, Meghan couldn't help but gush about her two little ones, despite how hard the balance of being a working mother can be.

The Duchess said that even Harry has to step in to tell her to "take a break."

© Instagram / @meghan Meghan gushed about motherhood in the latest episode of her podcast

Meghan admitted: "I love being a mom so much, it's my favourite thing. But then sometimes, you're like I just need a break, I just need a minute, but then the second you step in the other room, I'm like, 'let me scroll through pictures of them endlessly on my phone'. And my husband is like 'my love' can you just give yourself a minute, why don't you go work out, or go take a bath. And I go, 'I know but I just want to cuddle them. It is the parenting paradigm, where it is so full on but I wouldn't trade it for anything.

"But I think what's really key about what you said is that in the pandemic, when working from home and parenting from home, completely converged - and it can feel incredibly overwhelming."

