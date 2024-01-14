Crown Prince Frederik becomes King of Denmark as Queen Margrethe abdicates - best photos

Queen Margrethe II 83, has formally abdicated in favour of her 55-year-old son, Crown Prince Frederik.

The Danish queen, who has reigned for 52 years, signed a formal declaration at 2pm at a Council of State meeting.

It was an emotional moment as a teary-eyed Margrethe signed the document, before getting up from her chair and declaring "God Save The King!"

Frederik then appeared to blink back tears as he sat in the seat at the head of the table, with his eldest son and now heir to the Danish throne, Prince Christian, by his side.

See the moment in the clip below...

WATCH: An emotional Queen Margrethe officially abdicates

Frederik will be proclaimed King from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace at 3pm local time by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

From then on, he and his wife, Crown Princess Mary, will be known as Their Majesties, The King and Queen of Denmark. You can watch it live from hellomagazine.com

Meanwhile, the couple's eldest son, Prince Christian, 18, will become Crown Prince of Denmark.

Their three youngest children, Princess Isabella, 16, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine will become second, third and fourth in line to the throne respectively.

Here is what has happened so far and what you can expect:

1.35pm: Frederik, Mary and Christian travelled to Christiansborg Palace

1.37pm: Queen Margrethe left for Christiansborg Palace

2pm: Queen Margrethe II formally abdicated at the Council of State meeting

2.30pm: Frederik and Mary will host a special reception

3pm: Frederik will be proclaimed His Majesty King Frederik X from the balcony of Christiansborg Palace

Huge cheering crowds gathered to watch the Danish royal family make their way to Christiansborg Palace. Incoming King, Frederik was captured as he peeked out of the window.

© Getty The first glimpse of incoming King Frederik

Unlike the British monarchy, there is no formal coronation for any new monarch within the Danish royal family. Historian Marlene Koenig previously told HELLO!: "The UK monarchy is unique when it comes to crowning the Sovereign. In its history, Parliament has passed several acts that require the sovereign have a coronation ceremony after the accession. The first Danish coronation was in 1170 and the last in 1840 for King Christian VIII and his second wife, Caroline Amalie of Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Augustenberg, who succeeded in 1839 and died in 1848. The throne passed to his thrice-married son, Frederik VII, who had no surviving children."

© Getty Crown Princess Mary waves on the way to Frederik's proclamation

She added: "Denmark was an elective monarchy until 1660. These elective monarchs had full coronation ceremonies, but the change to the hereditary monarchy in 1660 brought a new ceremony. The king and queen were anointed but no crowning. They came into the church wearing their crowns. By 1849, when Frederik VII succeeded, Denmark was a constitutional monarchy, and the anointing ceremony was abolished."

Queen Margrethe made her way from from Christian IX's Palace at Amalienborg to Christiansborg Palace in the Golden Wedding Anniversary Coach, escorted by the Guard Hussar Regiment’s Mounted Squadron.

The Golden Wedding Anniversary Coach was a gift from master artisans in Copenhagen for the golden wedding anniversary of The King and The Queen at that time, Christian IX and Queen Louise, on 26 May 1892.

© Getty Queen Margrethe riding in the Golden Wedding Anniversary Coach

Frederik's accession comes just two weeks after Margrethe shocked the world when she announced her decision to abdicate in her New Year's address – the first in the Danish monarchy's history in nearly 900 years.

© Getty Queen Margrethe announced her abdication in her New Year's speech

Margrethe said: "In February this year I underwent extensive back surgery. It went well, thanks to the skilled healthcare staff who took care of me. Of course, the operation also gave rise to thinking about the future - whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation.

"I have decided that now is the right time. On 14 January 2024 – 52 years after I succeeded my beloved father – I will step down as Queen of Denmark. I leave the throne to my son Crown Prince Frederik."

© Getty Mary and Frederik with their four children

It was also confirmed by the Danish royal palace that the queen told her sons, Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim, of her plans just three days before her announcement.

Frederik, who has been heir to the throne since the age of three, will celebrate his 20th wedding anniversary with wife Mary in May.

The Danish royal met Tasmania-born Mary during the Sydney 2000 Olympics at the Slip Inn pub.