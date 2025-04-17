The 9 royals who share this 'triumphant' name - and its special meaning revealed

While in recent years, European royals have bucked tradition and opted for more inspired and unique monikers (the likes of Princess Lilibet and Princess Beatrice spring to mind), there was a time when a select few names dominated.

Looking back at the past 200-odd years, the likes of George, Albert, Mary and Alexandra have all been hugely popular choices. But there's been one baby girl name in particular that has cropped up time and time again…

Victoria! Most famously attributed to the former Queen of England, the classic British name has been used by eight other royals, including a Swedish royal.

Aside from the Victoria who ruled over the British Empire for a whopping 63 years, Victoria was also the name given to the former monarch's mother, Princess Victoria of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld, as well as Queen Victoria's daughter, the Princess Victoria who was affectionately known as "Vicky".

The name proved to be a hit and was subsequently given to five of Queen Victoria's grandchildren, including Princess Viktoria of Prussia, Princess Victoria of Hesse and by Rhine, and Princess Victoria Eugenie of Battenberg.

Further afield, Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia of Sweden used 'Victoria' for their eldest daughter.

The origins of Victoria

Victoria is the Latin word for 'victory'. In Roman mythology, the moniker was given to the goddess of victory, as well as a third century saint. To this present day, it's regarded as a classic choice with powerful undertones.

According to baby name website Nameberry, Victoria entered the Top 20 in the 1990s. The website also credits the likes of Victoria Beckham, Victoria Woodhull and Twilight character Victoria in helping to cement its popularity.

While Victoria hasn't been a popular choice amongst royals in recent times, a sweet variation of the moniker has been used by two European royals. Both Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg and Louis Ducruet (Princess Stephanie of Monaco's son) have used the name 'Victoire' for their daughter.

The most common royal male name

When it comes to royal baby boy names, the moniker Albert is head and shoulders above the rest, with a whopping 12 British royals bearing the name. Popularised by Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert, the moniker was also given to the likes of Prince Albert, Duke of York, later King George VI, and his son, Prince Albert Victor.

Further afield, the name has also been given to Prince Albert of Monaco, as well as the first child of Princess Maria Laura of Belgium and her husband William Isvy.