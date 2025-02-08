Donald Trump makes decision on Prince Harry's living arrangements during Duke's international trip – details

Donald Trump has decided whether he will deport the Duke of Sussex from the United States while Prince Harry is in Canada for the Invictus Games.

The President of the United States has previously indicated that he might deport the father-of-two due to his previous admission of drug use. However, in a new interview with the New York Post, the 78-year-old has ruled out the move. When asked by the publication about the prospect, he replied: "I'll leave him alone."

The President then criticised Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, as he added: "He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."

The Duchess of Sussex has previously criticised the Republican politician, calling him a "misogynist" and "divisive".

© Getty The President ruled out deporting the Duke of Sussex

Harry's residence in the US has come under scrutiny following the publication of his memoir, Spare, in which the 40-year-old spoke of past drug use, including cannabis and cocaine.

The Heritage Foundation, a right-wing thinktank based in Washington DC questioned the Duke's eligibility to reside in the country. Usually, admitting to consuming drugs "generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry," according to the group.

© Getty Harry has previously spoken of his drug use

The President previously ruled out "protecting" Harry, explaining to the Daily Express US: "I wouldn't protect him. He betrayed the Queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me."

Trump's decision on Harry's staying in the US comes as the father-of-two and his wife flew out to Vancouver in order to host the 2025 Invictus Games.

© Getty Images for Invictus Games Harry and Meghan are currently in Vancouver for the Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan made an appearance at the family and friend's dinner, in which the doting couple shared a passionate kiss.

In a speech at the event, Meghan said of her husband: "We are just thrilled to be here, and I would be remiss if I didn't take the opportunity to introduce someone who means a lot to me. And I know he means quite a lot to all of you. You will see him throughout this week.

© Getty The royal couple will be abroad for the next week

"You will see him at the Games. You will see him probably curling with you, cheering you on."

She added: "What you won't have seen is all of the moments that have happened in the lead-up to these Games, all of the moments where, as you know, with families, the big rush in the morning—getting ready for school, packing the lunch boxes, making breakfast."

