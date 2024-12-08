Prince William has received high praise from US President-elect Donald Trump during a meeting in Paris. The pair met at the British ambassador's residence following the ceremonial reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral.

Mr Trump described the Prince of Wales as "a fantastic leader" and praised his work. The meeting marked their first official interaction since 2019, when Mr Trump visited the UK as president.

Warm words in Paris

© AARON CHOWN US President-elect Donald Trump meeting Prince William in Paris

The prince greeted Mr Trump, asking if he had warmed up after the ceremony. Mr Trump responded: "Yes, it was a beautiful ceremony."

As reporters looked on, Mr Trump pointed to William and said: "Good man, this one." He added: "He's doing a fantastic job," offering a ringing endorsement of the royal's growing global role.

A ceremonial occasion

© LUDOVIC MARIN US President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with Prince William inside Notre-Dame Cathedral

The meeting followed the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, which was heavily damaged in a fire in 2019. William attended the event alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

The ceremony included the grand opening of the cathedral doors, the reawakening of its organ, and a Mass attended by dignitaries from around the world. It marked a significant moment for France and was William's first return to Paris since 2017.

A formal setting

US President-elect Donald Trump talks with Prince William

After the cathedral event, William and Mr Trump moved to the ambassador's residence for their private meeting. The two sat on yellow sofas in the Salon Jaune, a room adorned with gold wallpaper and a chandelier.

As they paused for photographs, William joked about warming up after the ceremony. Mr Trump smiled and agreed, creating a light-hearted moment before their discussions began.

Strengthening ties

© CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte welcome Prince William in Paris

William was expected to discuss the importance of the US-UK relationship with Mr Trump. Strengthening transatlantic ties has been a key focus of William's recent diplomatic engagements.

Earlier in the day, the prince also spoke with America's outgoing First Lady, Dr Jill Biden. The meeting highlighted William's growing role as a global figure, representing British royalty on the world stage.

A continued connection

© JULIEN DE ROSA France's President Emmanuel Macron is flanked by US President-elect Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky

William's relationship with Mr Trump dates back to the former president's 2019 state visit to the UK. During that visit, William and Kate hosted Mr Trump at a Buckingham Palace dinner.

This latest meeting further underscores William's importance as a diplomatic figure. His presence in Paris continues to position him as a key representative of the Royal Family.

A positive reception

© LUDOVIC MARIN Prince William, the Prince of Wales shakes hand with US President Joe Biden

William received a warm welcome in Paris, despite the rainy weather. President Macron greeted him personally, emphasising the significance of the occasion.

Notre Dame's reopening, which symbolises resilience and renewal, served as a fitting backdrop for William's discussions. The prince's presence was widely praised by attendees and observers alike.

As William continues to take on more global responsibilities, moments like these highlight his growing influence. Mr Trump's glowing remarks reflect the respect and admiration the prince commands on the international stage.

William's role in fostering diplomatic relations is becoming increasingly central, solidifying his position as a leader of the future.