Prince Harry demands increased UK protection over fears of 'international threat'

The Duke of Sussex requested specific security protection after a threat was made against him by al Qaida, court documents have revealed.

Prince Harry, 40, attended the two-day appeal hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London last week for the latest stage of a legal battle with the Home Office over the level of taxpayer-funded personal security he should receive when visiting the UK.

In February 2020, the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) decided he should receive a different degree of protection when in the country, and he is appealing against a High Court ruling dismissing his case against the Home Office over the decision last year.

Part of the hearing was heard in private and a summary of some of the evidence reveals that the Duke had made a request for protection following a threat from terrorists.

"The Appellant confirmed that he had requested certain protection after a threat was made against him by al Qaida," the document says.

© Getty Images Prince Harry at the appeal hearing in London last week

Harry has previously said he faces a greater risk than his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, with "additional layers of racism and extremism".

He believes his family faces an "international threat" and has already highlighted that al Qaida had called for him to be killed.

Stepping back

Harry and his wife, Meghan, moved to the US in 2020 after stepping back as senior royals. They reside in Montecito in California with their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

© Getty The Sussexes stepped back as senior royals in 2020

But during the so-called "Sandringham summit" in January 2020, which outlined the terms of their new role, the Sussexes were told that they would not be able to retain full-time police protection.

Such protection is currently granted to the King and Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children.

The status of Prince Harry's legal claims Challenge against the Home Office over UK security arrangements In 2024, a High Court judge dismissed Harry's claim against the Home Office over security arrangements for himself and his family when they are in the UK. The Duke challenged a February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which falls under the remit of the department, after being told he would no longer be given the "same degree" of personal protective security when visiting. Harry's lawyers said he was "singled out" and treated "less favourably" in the decision, arguing a failure to carry out a risk analysis and fully consider the impact of a "successful attack" on him meant the approach to his protection was “unlawful and unfair". The Government argued Ravec was entitled to conclude the Duke's protection should be "bespoke" and considered on a "case-by-case" basis. Retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane ruled that Ravec's approach was not irrational nor procedurally unfair, claiming Harry's lawyers had taken "an inappropriate, formalist interpretation of the Ravec process". Harry was given permission to challenge Sir Peter's ruling in June last year. The appeal against the ruling is being heard on 8 to 9 April in London. Unlawful information-gathering allegations against Associated Newspapers Harry is one of seven high-profile people, including Sir Elton John and Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, bringing legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail over allegations it carried out or commissioned unlawful information gathering. The firmly denied allegations against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) include the hiring of private investigators to place listening devices inside cars; the "blagging" of private records; and the accessing and recording of private phone conversations. At a preliminary hearing, the publisher asked a judge to rule in its favour without a trial – arguing the legal challenges against it were brought "far too late". The Duke made a surprise appearance at the Royal Courts of Justice in London for the proceedings in March 2023, where his lawyers argued that those bringing legal action were "thrown off the scent" and not aware of being targeted, having believed "categorical denials" from ANL over any involvement in unlawful activity. Mr Justice Nicklin ruled in November 2023 that the publisher had failed to deliver a "knockout blow" to the early-stage legal challenges, allowing them to continue. The full trial could be held in early 2026. Settlement with News Group Newspapers Harry alleged he was targeted by journalists and private investigators working for News Group Newspapers (NGN), which publishes The Sun and published the now-defunct News Of The World. Shortly before an up-to-10-week trial was due to begin earlier this year, the Duke and NGN reached an agreement including a "full and unequivocal apology" and "substantial" damages, announced on 22 January. NGN apologised to Harry for intrusion between 1996 and 2011, including "incidents of unlawful activities" by private investigators working for The Sun. The publisher also apologised to the Duke for phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators at the News of the World, which closed in 2011. "We acknowledge and apologise for the distress caused to the duke, and the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages," the NGN statement said. The publisher also apologised for the impact of the "serious intrusion" into the private life of Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. An NGN spokesperson previously said its apology to Harry covered "incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun, not by journalists, during the period 1996-2011". They added: "There are strong controls and processes in place at all our titles today to ensure this cannot happen now. There was no voicemail interception on The Sun." Lord Tom Watson, former Labour deputy leader, who was also taking legal action against the publisher, settled his claim as well. Reporting by PA.

It was decided by Ravec that the Duke and Duchess would instead receive a “bespoke” security service, whereby they would be required to give 30 days’ notice of any plans to travel to the UK, with each visit being assessed for threat levels and whether protection is needed.

In written submissions as part of the Prince's appeal, parts of which were redacted for confidentiality reasons, Shaheed Fatima KC, representing the Duke, said Ravec ruled in 2020 that "there is no basis for publicly funded security support for the duke and duchess within Great Britain".

© Getty Prince Harry said he feels 'overwhelmed' and 'exhausted' by the legal battle

After the decision, al Qaida called for Harry "to be murdered", and his security team was informed that the terrorist group had published a document which said his "assassination would please the Muslim community", Ms Fatima said.

The barrister told the appeal hearing that the Duke had been "singled out for different, unjustified and inferior treatment", adding that Harry "does not accept that 'bespoke' means 'better'."

The Home Office, which is legally responsible for Ravec's decisions, is opposing the appeal. A decision is expected in writing at a later date.

