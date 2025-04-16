Meghan Markle just schooled us on how to wear a high-waisted pencil skirt over 40

Meghan Markle has a penchant for choosing the chicest designer pieces from a variety of labels, some of which she just can't get enough of.

The wife of Prince Harry is a loyal customer of Carolina Herrera, and it seems she's picked up another incredible piece from the Venezuelan-American designer.

During a visit to Broadway on Friday, the Duchess of Sussex debuted an incredible high-waisted pencil skirt in black-and-white houndstooth patterning from the brand, and she looked incredible.

Meghan also brought out the black silk 'Amelia' shirt from Veronica Beard, a royal favourite, and a pair of black suede heeled pumps from Aquazzura.

One of Meghan Markle's most memorable outfits is from Carolina Herrera

The Duchess of Sussex always looks magnificent in red, and her iconic, though perhaps controversial, gown from the designer is no exception.

© Getty Images Meghan first wore her vibrant gown in November 2021 at the Salute To Freedom Gala

Back in 2021, in one of her first public appearances with Prince Harry after the birth of their daughter Princess Lilibet, Meghan made headlines with the striking dress.

With a deep neckline and detachable, billowing overskirt, the dress had a complete chokehold over royal style fans, for a 'daring' neckline that people believed she never would have gone for if she hadn't taken a step back from royal life.

© Shutterstock Meghan recycled her Carolina Herrera gown

The mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet also wore the stunning scarlet dress in a surprise appearance at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala last year.

Meghan Markle's incredible designer looks

There's another label that the Duchess of Sussex is understandably obsessed with: Chanel.

Earlier this month, Meghan looked fantastic as she shared some behind-the-scenes pictures of her photoshoots for her brand.

In one photo, she wore yet another simple and subtle outfit, with a plain white T-shirt, tailored trousers in a cream colour, some gold jewellery to accessorise and a pair of Chanel shoes.

There's a solid chance that the 43-year-old might have been inspired by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who famously loved the brand, frequently carrying a variety of their bags and often being spotted out in their tweed jackets.

Though Meghan wasn't wearing the exact same shoes as the mother of Prince Harry and Prince William, they both feature the iconic black toe cap and similarly muted colours.

Learn more about Meghan Markle's fashion transformation below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meghan Markle's fashion transformation