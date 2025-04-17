Prince William and Princess Kate set to miss family reunion in Windsor

The Prince and Princess of Wales will miss the royal gathering for the annual Easter Sunday service in Windsor, HELLO! understands.

Prince William and Kate will instead spend the Bank Holiday weekend at their country abode, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, with their three children.

The Waleses have taken a break from their public duties in recent weeks while Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, are on their school holidays from Lambrook.

It will be the second year in a row that William and Kate have missed the church service. Last year, Easter Sunday fell just days after the Princess announced her cancer diagnosis in a personal video.

© Getty The Waleses last attended the Easter Sunday service in 2023

Buckingham Palace confirmed on 11 April that the King and Queen will be joined by members of the royal family for the Easter Matins service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Sunday.

© Getty The King and Queen attended the Royal Maundy service at Durham Cathedral on Thursday

Attendees are not usually announced in advance but regulars at the service include the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Princess Royal.

Recent appearances

Earlier this week, Kensington Palace shared a video of the Princess of Wales taking a walk around the Lake District with a group of Scouts.

The footage, which was filmed in March, saw Kate sporting a casual outdoors look with a baker boy hat as she spoke about her close connection to nature.

WATCH: Princess Kate talks connection to nature during Lake District walk

Speaking to Chief Scout Dwayne Fields, the Princess: "I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection I suppose, these environments.

"Not everyone has that same relationship perhaps with nature, but it is so therefore meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sort of sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world."

Kate, who is now in remission, is making a gradual return to her public duties. Her last engagement was on 17 March when she attended the St Patrick's Day parade with the Irish Guards at Wellington Barracks in London.

© Getty Kate's last public appearance on St Patrick's Day

The Prince of Wales and his eldest son, Prince George, were also among the football fans at Aston Villa's Champions League quarter-final match at Villa Park in Birmingham on Tuesday.

© Getty Images William and George were joined by the Duke of Westminster at the match

The royal father and son went through an emotional rollercoaster as Unai Emery's side made a 3-2 comeback. However, Villa's Champions League dream ended on the night as they lost 4-5 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain.