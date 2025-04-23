Meghan Markle reveals fear over missing big Prince Archie milestone whilst in New York

The Duchess of Sussex has spoken about missing one of Prince Archie's big milestones as she appeared among the speakers at the TIME100 Summit in New York City on Wednesday.

Meghan, 43, who looked elegant in a stylish tan suit, said that her five-year-old son "is going to lose his first tooth this week, and I hope to make it home in time for it!"

The Duchess was joined at the summit by actors Demi Moore and Ryan Reynolds.

Ahead of the event, its website stated: "The fifth-annual TIME100 Summit will feature leaders from the global TIME community to spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world."

© GC Images Meghan looked so stylish as she arrived

Meanwhile, the 19th annual TIME100 Gala will be hosted by Snoop Dogg and feature performances by Ed Sheeran and Myles Smith.

Scarlett Johansson, Kristen Bell, Serena Williams, Simone Biles are among the big names included on the Time 100 most influential people of 2025 list.

© Netflix Archie is growing up fast!

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, graced the magazine's cover when they were named among the most influential people of 2021, just months after their explosive TV with Oprah Winfrey after stepping back as senior royals.

Return to the Big Apple

Meghan's outing marked her second trip to New York in recent weeks. The Duchess attended a Broadway Show at the Majestic Theatre on 11 April.

The former Suits star, who wore a black shirt and a Caroline Herrera houndstooth pencil skirt for the outing, met the cast of Gypsy after watching the performance.

She shared her admiration for Broadway star, Audra McDonald, in an Instagram post, writing: "If you get a chance to see @gypsybway, you absolutely must. Congratulations to the tremendously talented cast and crew for creating magic on that stage."

It's been a busy start to 2025 for the Duchess, with the release of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, her second podcast series, Confessions of a Female Founder, and the launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

© Getty Meghan pictured with "dear friend" and hair colorist Kadi Lee in November

In the most recent episode of her audio series, the Duchess branded American Riviera Orchard, the former name of her lifestyle business, a "word salad," as she spoke with her friend and colourist, Kadi Lee, co-founder of hair wellness brand Highbrow Hippie.