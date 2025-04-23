Meghan Markle looks resplendent in stunning tan outfit for major summit

Meghan Markle is a master of understated elegant fashion, and she proved it yet again at the TIME100 event on Wednesday.

Stepping out in a splendid tan linen suit from Ralph Lauren, the Duchess of Sussex flashed a huge smile as she arrived alongside her husband, Prince Harry. The mother-of-two also wore a pair of tan suede pumps from Manolo Blahnik, a white button-down shirt and a pair of golden oversized hoop earrings.

© GC Images Meghan looked so stylish in her outfit

The Duchess of Sussex spoke at the fifth annual TIME100 Summit in New York City, where global figures, including entrepreneurs, artists and scholars, speak out to "encourage action toward a better world", according to TIME.

Meghan's incredible summer dress

As spring is beginning to fly by, Meghan is already beginning to bring out the most chic summer outfits, and we can't get enough.

In a beautiful home video uploaded to Instagram on Easter Sunday, the Duchess wore a beautiful white midi dress with a halterneck, as she looked taken with a family of ducks crossing a road.

With a sleeveless shirt style, a gorgeous line of black buttons down the front, a belted waist and a slight flare on the skirt, the dress is incredibly graceful, as we have come to expect from the entrepreneur.

To accessorise, Meghan donned some of her most worn gold jewellery pieces, including her Cartier Tank Francaise watch, and a pair of simple ballet flats.

Meghan's fashion-forward looks

Just last week, Meghan stepped out in one of her most chic looks from one of her go-to designer brands, Carolina Herrera.

During a visit to Broadway on Friday, the Duchess of Sussex was pictured alongside actress Audra McDonald in a wonderful high-waisted pencil skirt with a black-and-white houndstooth pattern, with a black silk shirt from royal staple Veronica Beard and a pair of heeled pumps in black suede from Aquazzura.

The look was stunning, and definitely not quite as safe as the 43-year-old's typically subtle outfits, as she typically opts for a more quiet luxury style.

Meghan is a master of quiet luxury

In August last year, the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet brought out one of her most beautiful quiet luxury looks to date.

In the teaser for an interview on CBS, she was pictured in her Cartier 'Juste un Clou' necklace, a 57-diamond necklace that she has worn many times before.

The star of the show, however, was her colour-coordinated Ralph Lauren outfit, as she donned the brand's Adrien relaxed fit broadcloth shirt, and Evanne trousers both in a summer-ready mauve colour.

See the outfit below...